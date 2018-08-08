4 of John Cena's greatest WWE rivalries

WWE's John Cena - certainly one of the greatest ever in the WWE

John Cena has been a constant fixture in the WWE for more than a decade and a half. A part timer now, it won't be long before he hangs up his boots.

WWE fans will fondly remember his epic rivalries with numerous superstars. While there have been many, there are some which rise above them all.

In this article, we take a look at some of John Cena's greatest rivalries of all time.

#1 The Rock

A battle of WWE royalty - The Rock and The Leader Of Cenation

A lot has been said and written about this rivalry which spanned over two WrestleManias. Both were mega-draws and genuine stars the fans cared about, and both had never faced each other before.

This rivalry severely blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality, with their real life beef spilling over into WWE programming.

Logical and smart booking kept this feud heated over an entire year, a rarity on today's programming. The match was itself a spectacle, and this rivalry will surely be remembered for ages to come.

#2 AJ Styles

John Cena and AJ Styles - WWE legends

Everyone lost their minds when AJ Styles debuted in the WWE at the Royal Rumble. No one had thought that 'Mr TNA' would ever sign with the WWE.

Everyone was excited at the prospect of John Cena - a man who oozed WWE, facing off against AJ Styles - a man who had built up his career in TNA.

Match quality wasn't a problem, and both were touted as the best in the world. There were doubts over AJ's ability to hold his own on the mic against a promo master like Cena. He proved them wrong with some scintillating promo work.The matches were incredible, to say the least.

