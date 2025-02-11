4 opponents for AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41

AJ Styles is back on WWE weekly television! The Phenomenal One missed months of his career after suffering a foot injury on SmackDown last October. He had been absent ever since then until the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Styles returned during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered the bout at #21 and was eliminated by Logan Paul. Two days later, Adam Pearce revealed The Phenomenal One is officially moving to Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Champion appeared on the red brand last night and cut a promo about his injuries and future goals.

Notably, he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, but he ultimately sent both men running. He will go one-on-one with Dirty Dom next week, but realistically, his focus is likely on WrestleMania 41 in April. It is the biggest event of the year, after all.

Trending

Many wonder who AJ might battle at The Show of Shows. This article will take a look at four potential opponents for The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 41, including a long-time foe, a lucha star, and a current champion.

Below are four opponents for AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Finn Balor and AJ Styles have a lot of history together

Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Balor has been a bitter and angry WWE performer. The former Universal Champion is constantly in a bad mood, even tearing down his stablemates on a regular basis. The Prince has been extremely grumpy times in recent months, which could lead to a feud with Styles.

Notably, AJ Styles and Finn Balor aren't strangers. The two were aligned together in 2022, but The Prince then shockingly joined The Judgment Day. This means the pair have been at odds for the better part of the past three years despite not always interacting with one another.

The two could feud on the Road to WrestleMania, and then they might put on a classic at The Show of Shows. Last night's seemingly random segment with Carlito and Dominik Mysterio could be the first step in setting up this big bout.

#3. Penta needs a match on The Show of Shows

Expand Tweet

Penta has been such a breath of fresh air in WWE. After honing his craft in AAA, All Elite Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and TNA Wrestling, among other companies, the Lucha star is finally in the biggest wrestling company.

Since joining WWE, the athletic Penta has been on fire. In singles matches, he has defeated incredible in-ring talents, including Chad Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne. He also showed very strongly in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

AJ Styles vs. Penta is the match that fans would have never expected to see at any other point in time. Despite that, it would be an incredible bout for WrestleMania. AJ and the lucha star would surely put on a show stealer, and it would be a reminder of just how good both men are.

#2. Logan Paul would be a huge opponent for The Phenomenal One

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul is one of the most hated WWE Superstars. Between his real-life exploits away from the ring that constantly find him embroiled in controversy and his natural heel tendencies, he is a heel fan who really can get behind hating.

The Maverick had a huge match on this week's WWE RAW. He went one-on-one with the legendary Rey Mysterio, a rematch from Crown Jewel 2023. He won again, this time with a beautiful DDT variation. This earned him a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. As mentioned, The YouTuber also eliminated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

Paul's arrogance, blended with his incredible athleticism, makes him a perfect foe to AJ Styles. In many ways, they are actually quite similar, but Styles is the veteran who can't stand the arrogance of the young pup. These two could put on an absolute banger, and it would have a lot of eyeballs thanks to Logan's following.

#1. Bron Breakker vs. AJ Styles keeps getting teased on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. This is his second time holding the title. He has managed to defeat both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to get the gold, which is certainly impressive.

A feud between Breakker and Styles feels inevitable. There was a brief teaser on WWE RAW last week after Adam Pearce revealed Styles was joining RAW. There was then a stare-down between the two men on the red brand last night.

Given that a feud is inevitable, their first-time collision happening at WrestleMania makes a lot of sense. Can AJ still hang with arguably the most athletic and explosive young star in the business? The veteran taking on the next big thing is a fascinating bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback