  4 Opponents for John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris

4 Opponents for John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 01, 2025 17:12 GMT
WWE - Clash In Paris - Source: Getty
John Cena celebrates his win during WWE Clash In Paris [Image source: Getty]

John Cena defeated Logan Paul last Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris. That said, Cena now has only eight appearances remaining in his retirement tour before finally bidding fans farewell.

The Last Real Champion will now look to face his next opponent after seemingly ending his rivalry with Paul at the premium live event in France. Let's explore four opponents for John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris.

#4. WWE legend Brock Lesnar

In the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a rematch after defeating the latter earlier this year at WrestleMania 41. Brock Lesnar made his return after the bout and took Cena down with a massive F5 while The Franchise Player was sharing an emotional moment with the crowd.

This angle sparked speculation about a potential match between the veterans at Clash in Paris. However, that didn't happen as The Beast Incarnate has been on hiatus since SummerSlam. Since The Franchise Player seemingly settled his differences with The Maverick last Sunday in France, Lesnar might return on SmackDown in a shocking twist to confront his longtime foe.

If this happens, the veterans could continue with their feud and possibly set up a blockbuster match as part of Cena's retirement tour.

#3. LA Knight

Last Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris, LA Knight battled CM Punk, Jey Uso, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Knight failed to win the title in his second attempt, as Rollins retained it, thanks to Becky Lynch, who delivered a low blow to Punk.

Given this situation, many fans now believe that LA Knight's career as a babyface has reached a plateau and he needs to turn heel to revive his momentum. Hence, WWE could eventually book Knight to embrace his dark side. On SmackDown, The Megastar could attack John Cena to set up a match as part of a blockbuster storyline.

#2. & 1. Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles

Dominik Mysterio played his trump card to successfully retain the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles last month at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the feud didn't end there, as Styles continued to attack Dominik, including costing the latter a potential victory in a match for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII.

The Phenomenal One has promised to pursue the Intercontinental Championship as long as 'Dirty' Dom has it. Hence, he is now set to have his rematch on tonight's episode of RAW. That said, there is a possibility that The Judgment Day would interfere and help Dominik retain the gold.

If this happens, Dominik Mysterio might challenge John Cena to a match with his Intercontinental Title on the line. Otherwise, after potentially failing to win the gold for the second time, a frustrated AJ Styles might move to the blue brand and attack The Franchise player to set up a much-awaited rematch.

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Edited by Pratik Singh
