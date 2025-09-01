4 Opponents for John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena defeated Logan Paul last Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris. That said, Cena now has only eight appearances remaining in his retirement tour before finally bidding fans farewell. The Last Real Champion will now look to face his next opponent after seemingly ending his rivalry with Paul at the premium live event in France. Let's explore four opponents for John Cena after WWE Clash in Paris.#4. WWE legend Brock LesnarIn the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a rematch after defeating the latter earlier this year at WrestleMania 41. Brock Lesnar made his return after the bout and took Cena down with a massive F5 while The Franchise Player was sharing an emotional moment with the crowd.This angle sparked speculation about a potential match between the veterans at Clash in Paris. However, that didn't happen as The Beast Incarnate has been on hiatus since SummerSlam. Since The Franchise Player seemingly settled his differences with The Maverick last Sunday in France, Lesnar might return on SmackDown in a shocking twist to confront his longtime foe.If this happens, the veterans could continue with their feud and possibly set up a blockbuster match as part of Cena's retirement tour.#3. LA KnightLast Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris, LA Knight battled CM Punk, Jey Uso, and the reigning champion, Seth Rollins, in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Knight failed to win the title in his second attempt, as Rollins retained it, thanks to Becky Lynch, who delivered a low blow to Punk.Given this situation, many fans now believe that LA Knight's career as a babyface has reached a plateau and he needs to turn heel to revive his momentum. Hence, WWE could eventually book Knight to embrace his dark side. On SmackDown, The Megastar could attack John Cena to set up a match as part of a blockbuster storyline.#2. &amp; 1. Dominik Mysterio and AJ StylesDominik Mysterio played his trump card to successfully retain the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles last month at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, the feud didn't end there, as Styles continued to attack Dominik, including costing the latter a potential victory in a match for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII.The Phenomenal One has promised to pursue the Intercontinental Championship as long as 'Dirty' Dom has it. Hence, he is now set to have his rematch on tonight's episode of RAW. That said, there is a possibility that The Judgment Day would interfere and help Dominik retain the gold.If this happens, Dominik Mysterio might challenge John Cena to a match with his Intercontinental Title on the line. Otherwise, after potentially failing to win the gold for the second time, a frustrated AJ Styles might move to the blue brand and attack The Franchise player to set up a much-awaited rematch.