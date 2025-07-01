4 opponents for The Judgment Day following major title change on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW was a major show tonight. It was the first edition of RAW following Night of Champions, and naturally, it dealt with the fallout from the premium live event. The show also featured a build towards Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution.

The show featured some extremely strong wrestling. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley put on an absolute banger, as did Rusev vs. Sheamus. The main event of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn and Penta was also fantastic.

The match of the night was arguably the first bout of the show. The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defended the World Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. To the shock of many, the belts changed hands.

Now that The Judgment Day holds the gold again, what's next? This article will take a look at a handful of potential challengers for the dangerous faction following Monday Night RAW.

Below are four opponents for The Judgment Day following a major title change on WWE RAW.

#4. New Catch Republic could challenge the new champions if they're healthy

New Catch Republic is one of the best tag teams in the world, although they haven't often had the opportunity to showcase it. The WWE RAW tag team is made up of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, two long-time friends and, at times, enemies.

Unfortunately, the tag team hasn't had much momentum. Tyler Bate missed many months due to an injury. Once he returned to WWE television, Pete Dunne took a break for paternity leave.

Currently, it is unclear whether the pair is healthy and ready to compete or if additional health complications have arisen. Supposing that they are healthy, or will be soon, the two would make fantastic challengers for Finn and JD.

#3. The Latino World Order could step up

The Latino World Order is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group is currently made up of Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Lince Dorado of Evolve is affiliated with the group through AAA and the Evolve program.

Unfortunately, there are some injuries within the group. Rey got hurt the night before WrestleMania, and Joaquin Wilde suffered an injury several weeks ago during a WWE Speed taping. It is unclear when either man will return, but fans hope both will return soon.

Regardless of the status of various members, any two members could team up to battle The Judgment Day. Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro, Lee and Mysterio, or Wilde and Del Toro would work as pairings. Given that the Latino World Order has feuded with past versions of the stable, it would be a nice throwback to see the factions collide again.

#2. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker could bring the WWE gold to their faction

Seth Rollins has a brand new stable. The roots of the faction began at WWE WrestleMania when Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns to join Seth Rollins' side. From there, Big Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker both joined Seth's group.

The Visionary has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which means he will almost certainly end up as world champion in WWE again soon. Meanwhile, Bronson and Bron could bring gold to the stable too, but in the form of the World Tag Team Titles.

Bronson Reed is yet to hold a title on the main roster. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker has only held the Intercontinental Title. Main roster tag team gold would be completely new to both men, which probably makes the idea of capturing the prestigious titles all the more appealing.

#1. The Usos could reunite to take on The Judgment Day

The Usos are one of the best tag teams in WWE history. While they had numerous great rivalries, their feud with The New Day in the past was one of the most exciting and interesting in the history of the titles.

For the past few years, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have largely been pursuing their own endeavors. Jey has since become an Intercontinental Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, but has since lost both titles. Jimmy, on the other hand, is yet to capture gold. Right now, neither man is in a great spot.

With neither man in a good spot in the singles ranks at the moment, they could reunite full-time. If they do, The Judgment Day vs. The Usos could deliver something truly special in the ring. Who wouldn't want to see the teams clash?

