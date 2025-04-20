4 opponents for Tiffany Stratton following WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41's first night is in the books, and the Night Two is underway. Fans are loving the action, along with major breaking news, such as Bayley being pulled from the show and World Wrestling Entertainment acquiring AAA.

The first night of action had several big matches and title changes. One of the best, and certainly most physical matches of the night saw Tiffany Stratton put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair.

The Queen gave Tiffany everything she had, and it was one of the hardest-hitting women's matches in WrestleMania history. However, when it was all said and done, once the bell rang, it was Stratton standing tall with her hand held high by the referee.

Now that Tiffany Stratton has retained her title, what's next? This article will take a look at four potential opponents for The Buff Barbie of World Wrestling Entertainment, including another star who won big last night, one of the biggest names in women's wrestling, and beyond:

#4. Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton have had issues on WWE SmackDown

Roxanne Perez is one of the brightest prospects in pro wrestling. Since joining WWE, she has won the NXT Women's Championship twice. She is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The athletic former champion didn't have the WrestleMania weekend she likely had anticipated. Roxanne was part of an eight-woman match during the Countdown To WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special. She ultimately walked out on her partner, Cora Jade.

Given that Roxanne has flirted with the main roster often this year, including already battling Tiffany on SmackDown, a call-up could be coming. If she does move up to the blue brand, a feud with her former NXT roster mate could be quite interesting.

#3. Charlotte Flair might not be finished with Stratton

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is a legend in pro wrestling. She has managed to win 14 World Titles, the most of any female superstar in WWE history. She has also held tag team gold and the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte has routinely made history throughout her career.

As noted, The Queen went one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41. While they had a fantastic bout, the Prettiest Moonsault Ever was enough to put Charlotte down for the count. In theory, that ends their rivalry, but does it really?

There is a chance that the issues between Tiffany and Charlotte aren't yet over. Instead, Flair could attack The Buff Barbie on SmackDown. This could then lead to a rematch, perhaps with a stipulation, at Backlash in St. Louis? Could the two rivals battle it out inside of a steel cage or in a Street Fight? Time will tell.

#2. Jade Cargill had a huge win on WrestleMania Saturday

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is one of the most physically imposing and impressive superstars in pro wrestling today. She is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and held the TBS Championship when she was part of All Elite Wrestling.

The Storm went one-on-one with an incredible wrestler during WrestleMania Saturday. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion battled and defeated Naomi in what turned out to be a high-quality bout.

Now that Cargill picked up a huge win on Night One, it could put her in position to challenge for the World Title. Both Jade and Tiffany are on SmackDown and picked up wins at WrestleMania, so a clash between the two makes a lot of sense.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton is money

Bianca Belair has been one of the key faces of WWE's women's division for years now. She joined the main roster around five years ago, and in that time, she has become a three-time World Champion.

However, that isn't where her success has ended. The EST won this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, guaranteeing her a major World Title match at WrestleMania. Of course, a major title match at The Show of Shows is nothing new to Belair.

She is an incredible pro wrestler and extremely successful. While she's currently focused on the Women's World Championship, there is no reason why Bianca can't attempt to hold two titles at once. Could Belair become a double champion?

