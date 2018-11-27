4 possibilities had Daniel Bryan never been cleared to wrestle by the WWE

Broken Sports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 497 // 27 Nov 2018, 12:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan returned to wrestling in March this year after a career-threatening neck injury which kept him away from the ring for nearly three years

Daniel Bryan returned to wrestling in March this year after a career-threatening neck injury which kept him away from the ring for nearly three years.

It was a moment for celebration not only for the leader of the 'Yes' movement but also for his fans across the globe. Even though it took him some time to get the momentum, the impact of his return can be clearly felt now.

So much has happened with him after his return and he has made so much difference to other wrestler's storylines as well.

Let's look at such things that would have happened if Bryan would have never been cleared to wrestle again.

#4 He would have gone to NJPW

Reports also suggested that the first promotion on his list was NJPW

As reported by Whatculture earlier this year, before Byan got cleared to wrestle again, that he would have probably left WWE after his contract would have expired in August 2018 to wrestle in a different promotion.

Of course, he now has signed a new contract with the company after the WWE doctors cleared him to wrestle again, there was a huge question about it before.

They even reported that only WWE doctors have not cleared him to wrestle again as others doctors had no problem with him wrestling so he could have easily gone to other promotion to re-live his dream.

Reports also suggested that the first promotion on his list was New Japan (NJPW). He was even in the talks with the management there and had even started training again as a wrestler.

So, if he would have not been cleared to wrestle again by WWE's medical team, we would still be seeing him wrestle, but in a different promotion and country.

#3 Rey Mysterio would still have the record for spending the longest time in a Royal Rumble match

Bryan broke the record for spending the longest time in a Royal Rumble Match at Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year

Just weeks after returning from a career-threatening injury, Bryan broke the record for spending the longest time in a Royal Rumble Match at Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

He was in the match for one hour 16 minutes before finally getting eliminated by Big Cass which started their forgettable feud which took most of Bryan's summer.

This record was previously held by Rey Mysterio who was in a match for one hour and two minutes at Royal Rumble 2006.

It is quite commendable to see Bryan working on an hour-long match returning to wrestling after nearly three years.

This is how legends are made. If Bryan had never returned back from injury, this record would still have been with Mysterio.

1 / 3 NEXT