4 possible blockbuster feuds following Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft is now complete. Several stars from RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT have moved around and many of the aforementioned brands' performers now have a new home. It makes for an exciting time.

As one can expect from any wrestling draft or roster shake-up, this has opened up numerous new rivalries to initiate. Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials clearly did not plan to wait long, as they already begun teasing several big-time matches.

This article will take a look at four new rivalries that could be kicking off now that the 2024 Draft has concluded. This will include feuds the Stamford-based company is already teasing along with others that would simply be logical for the promotion to book. Which new feuds are possibly coming out of the big two-night event's conclusion?

Below are four possible blockbuster feuds following Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

#4. IYO SKY and Becky Lynch had an interesting moment together

IYO SKY is one of the most dominant champions in the women's division's recent history. The talented performer won the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and proceeded to cash in her briefcase to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

While SKY lost her title to Bayley at WrestleMania XL, she has a chance to rebound in a big way. The entirety of Damage CTRL, which includes IYO, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai, has been drafted to Monday Night RAW. This means IYO could now go after the Women's World Championship.

This is indeed her intention, as IYO and all of Damage CTRL had a brief confrontation with Becky Lynch backstage on RAW. The Man and Damage CTRL are not strangers to each other, but the new IYO SKY-led team is different from the one Becky fought in the past. Could they be gearing up to fight again? Only time will tell.

#3. Ilja Dragunov and Gunther could renew their rivalry on WWE's main roster

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense and incredible professional wrestlers in the world. Whether your favorite wrestler is from WWE, NXT, AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, or any other company, Dragunov is as good in between the ropes, if not better, than whomever one's preferred star is.

The Mad Dragon was called up to Monday Night RAW on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. He was shown at the Performance Center alongside most other NXT stars when being selected. While many talented performers tear up upon being called up, Ilja fired himself up by repeatedly punching himself in the face. This is standard practice for Dragunov.

When being interviewed about his call-up, the name Gunther was brought up. The two stars have a long history together, even putting on one of the best matches in modern wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a very real chance that these two will go toe-to-toe sooner rather than later.

#2. Bron Breakker and Sheamus are both on RAW

Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner, but he has already found plenty of success on his own. Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew was called up to WWE's main roster earlier this year. After his recruitment, he was signed to Friday Night SmackDown by Nick Aldis. Shockingly, he has since been drafted to Monday Night RAW.

On the red brand's latest show, Bron made his first appearance since being drafted in a backstage segment. It was there that he and Sheamus had a face-to-face confrontation. It is clear that the two are gearing up for a big-time match and it will undoubtedly be a banger.

#1. The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order could clash

The Latino World Order is a popular faction in WWE led by Rey Mysterio. The group also features Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Carlito was a member, but he has recently turned heel.

Despite that, Carlito and the other five stars have all been drafted together to Monday Night RAW. While not confirmed, it could be a case that Carlito was meant to be drafted with the group before his heel turn on Friday Night SmackDown, and the Draft pools were already determined. Regardless, they are all now on the red brand.

RAW is led by The Judgment Day, so a new group coming in on their territory is bound to be a problem. The Latino World Order and The Judgment Day are not strangers to each other, but with JD McDonagh and Dragon Lee both in different groups on the same brand now, it will feel different from when they had issues in 2023. Which stable will prove to be dominant? Only time will tell.