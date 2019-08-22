4 possible challengers for the new RAW Tag-Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

Who will dethrone them?

This week, RAW had some surprises in store but the major twist took place in the main event of the night. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, who were the RAW Tag-Team Champions, put the twin belts on the line against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. It was certainly an unusual alliance but Strowman and Rollins managed to defeat The OC and became the new RAW Tag-Team Champions.

The match was not supposed to take place this week as AJ Styles was originally scheduled to defend the US Title against Braun Strowman. The match had a predictable ending when Gallows & Anderson interfered the bout. The three members of The OC outnumbered the Monster among Men who was looking helpless. When Strowman was getting assaulted, Rollins came out to rescue him as Strowman also saved Rollins last week.

The two men eventually decided to challenge Gallows & Anderson for the twin red belts. Rollins, who is already the Universal Champion, became a double champion for the third time in his career. Strowman, on the other hand, won the RAW Tag-Team Titles for the second time in his WWE career.

There is no doubt that Rollins and Strowman make a formidable alliance and they are the team to beat. The Red Brand has several tag teams who could challenge the current RAW Tag-Team Champions. Let's take a look at four such teams who could become the next challengers for Braun Strowman and Seth Rolins.

#4 The Usos

Jimmy and Jey

The Usos have been in the title picture for a long time but they haven't been able to get the job done. When The Revival held the twin belts, Jimmy and Jey challenged them a couple of times. Moreover, they were part of the triple threat match when Gallows & Anderson won the RAW Tag-Team Titles a few weeks ago.

There is no denying that The Usos are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE. After the Superstar Shake-up this year, The Usos moved to RAW. During their tenure on SmackDown Live, the twin brothers dominated the SmackDown Tag-Team division. The Usos are a six-time Tag-Team Champions and they won the SmackDown Tag-Team Titles four times. Considering The Usos never won the RAW Tag-Team Titles, they could be targeting Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

