4 possible directions for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW without Kevin Owens - Huge champion vs. champion match on the horizon?

WWE RAW is the second biggest brand in pro wrestling today and the longest-running weekly episodic wrestling show on television. The red brand's roster has some of the most talented performers.

Unfortunately, one of those wrestlers is out of commission. Kevin Owens was injured by The Judgment Day during last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Later reports indicated he's been battling health issues for quite a while.

Kevin's absence leaves his partner Sami Zayn in a tough spot. The Underdog From The Underground is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but his best friend and tag team partner isn't currently around. Naturally, this raises a lot of questions.

In regards to Zayn, what will he do on Monday Night RAW without Kevin around? Could he pursue singles glory? Does the former Intercontinental Champion need to find a replacement for his long-time bestie?

Below are four possible directions for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW without Kevin Owens.

#4. Sami could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2023

Seth Rollins is on top of the world in WWE. He's the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and will head into SummerSlam with the gold. He's set to battle Finn Balor in a rematch from Money in the Bank.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. While the bout went well, Zayn is spending a lot of time brushing elbows with the top champion of WWE RAW.

There's little doubt that The Underdog From The Underground will want a shot at that coveted title. Given Seth's openness to defend the belt, could Sami be next in line to challenge for the gold following SummerSlam?

Seeing the two veterans clash could be epic for fans worldwide. Of course, that's dependent on Rollins defeating Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

#3. He could continue his feud with The Judgment Day

Judgment Day on RAW

As noted, Sami Zayn teamed up with Seth Rollins to fight Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest on WWE RAW. The pair defeated the Judgment Day members, but it isn't the first time that Sami has tangled with the dominant faction.

With Kevin Owens previously by his side, Sami had been battling the group often in the weeks leading up to the injury. Now that Kevin is out of action, it appears that Zayn will continue to fight the stable on WWE programming, even without his friend.

Sami could fight each member individually, except Rhea Ripley. He could also continue teaming up with The Visionary to fight them. Regardless, don't be surprised to see The Underdog From The Underground continue interacting with The Judgment Day moving forward.

#2. Sami Zayn could pursue Gunther's WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day isn't the only faction that Sami Zayn has been battling as of late. WWE fans are well aware of his rivalry with The Bloodline, but he's also been embroiled in an issue with Imperium.

Imperium is a stable consisting of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Provided he retains the belt against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, the Austrian could become the longest reigning champion in the title's 40+ year history.

Sami has already had issues with the group, so he could resume fighting the trio if Kevin isn't around. In fact, Zayn could be a top-tier challenger for the coveted Intercontinental Championship. Could he regain a belt he once held? It would be difficult but not impossible.

#1. He could find a partner to replace Kevin Owens

A more unfortunate possibility could come out of Kevin Owens' absence on WWE television. Given that he and Sami are the reigning tag team champions, Sami may be forced to find a new partner or vacate the belts.

There's little chance that Zayn would vacate the titles willingly if posed with the aforementioned ultimatum. As a result, The Underdog From The Underground may go hunting for a replacement partner, at least until Kevin is healthy enough to return to action.

RAW is stacked with talent, so Sami has numerous quality stars to choose from. He has become friends with Cody Rhodes, so the two uniting would make a lot of sense. He's already proven to be successful with Seth Rollins too. Could the two hold gold together, thus making The Visionary a double champion?

