4 Possible Endings to WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the iconic rivals' “One Last Time” bout at Backlash 2025 later tonight in St. Louis. This will be Cena's maiden title defense.

Ad

Things are bound to get chaotic during the main event bout. In this listicle, we will look at four possible endings to Backlash 2025:

#4. John Cena may cheat his way to win

The Leader of The Cenation captured the Undisputed WWE Championship last month at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas after beating Cody Rhodes. However, it’s worth noting Cena secured a win using underhanded tactics.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

At Backlash, The Last Real Champion may stand true to his motto of “ruining wrestling” by yet again resorting to cheap tricks to get the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Scott might return to WWE during the main event and distract Randy Orton, helping Cena retain his title. The show could go off the air with Cena and Scott having the last laugh in The Viper's hometown.

#3. The Last Real Champion might injure The Viper

During their promo battle on the Road to Backlash, John Cena promised Randy Orton that he would humiliate The Viper in front of the latter's family and home crowd. Additionally, he vowed to erase the Orton family legacy.

Ad

The 17-time World Champion could indeed keep his promise. In a shocking twist, after cheating to win, Cena could launch an attack on Randy, putting him through the table, besides launching some brutal chair shots on The Apex Predator, leaving the St. Louis native bloodied and battered.

#2. Randy Orton could shock the world

Given that it's his first title defense, John Cena is expected to retain his gold later tonight.

Ad

However, the Stamford-based promotion could do the unthinkable by booking a shocking title change at Backlash. Orton could beat one of his biggest rivals ever in front of his home fans, and the show could go off the air with The Apex Predator basking in glory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes may return at WWE Backlash 2025

The American Nightmare fell victim to John Cena’s underhanded tactics at WrestleMania 41 despite putting in all his efforts to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Since losing at 'Mania, Cody Rhodes hasn’t appeared on television. Backlash 2025 could witness the return of the 39-year-old.

After Cena possibly retains his title and tries to inflict more damage on The Apex Predator, The American Nightmare may make his return and unleash a brutal attack on The Last Real Champion. The show could go off the air with Rhodes standing tall over the fallen champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More