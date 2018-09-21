4 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Miz
Since returning to in-ring competition at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, Daniel Bryan has been in an embattled feud with The Miz, facing the A-Lister at both Summerslam in singles action, and at Hell In A Cell in a mixed-tag-team match.
Both times, Bryan has come up short, with a third match scheduled to take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This number-one contenders match will presumably be the final match in their story, as whoever wins will be moving on to the WWE Championship.
Here are 4 feuds for Daniel Bryan after he is done with the Miz.
#4 Shinsuke Nakamura
The United States Champion has been left without an opponent, since keeping the title from former champion Jeff Hardy over the summer.
On SmackDown Live this week, WWE's rockstar defeated Rusev, with the Bulgarian Brute looking at feuding with former friend Aiden English.
Bryan could make a perfect opponent for Nakamura, with both men being known for their incredible skills both before and after joining the company.