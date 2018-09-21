4 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Miz

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.41K // 21 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan and Miz will face once more down under, for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Since returning to in-ring competition at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, Daniel Bryan has been in an embattled feud with The Miz, facing the A-Lister at both Summerslam in singles action, and at Hell In A Cell in a mixed-tag-team match.

Both times, Bryan has come up short, with a third match scheduled to take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This number-one contenders match will presumably be the final match in their story, as whoever wins will be moving on to the WWE Championship.

Here are 4 feuds for Daniel Bryan after he is done with the Miz.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura

A still-retired Bryan referees a match between Nakamura and Kevin Owens.

The United States Champion has been left without an opponent, since keeping the title from former champion Jeff Hardy over the summer.

On SmackDown Live this week, WWE's rockstar defeated Rusev, with the Bulgarian Brute looking at feuding with former friend Aiden English.

Bryan could make a perfect opponent for Nakamura, with both men being known for their incredible skills both before and after joining the company.

1 / 4 NEXT