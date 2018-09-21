Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan after The Miz

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.41K   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST

B
Bryan and Miz will face once more down under, for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Since returning to in-ring competition at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year, Daniel Bryan has been in an embattled feud with The Miz, facing the A-Lister at both Summerslam in singles action, and at Hell In A Cell in a mixed-tag-team match.

Both times, Bryan has come up short, with a third match scheduled to take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. This number-one contenders match will presumably be the final match in their story, as whoever wins will be moving on to the WWE Championship.

Here are 4 feuds for Daniel Bryan after he is done with the Miz.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura

A s
A still-retired Bryan referees a match between Nakamura and Kevin Owens.

The United States Champion has been left without an opponent, since keeping the title from former champion Jeff Hardy over the summer.

On SmackDown Live this week, WWE's rockstar defeated Rusev, with the Bulgarian Brute looking at feuding with former friend Aiden English.

Bryan could make a perfect opponent for Nakamura, with both men being known for their incredible skills both before and after joining the company.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Samoa Joe
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
Opinion: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan should be the WWE...
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest rivals of The Miz
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan has been made official...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan finally wrestles The Miz following...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster feuds for AJ Styles as the WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
6 WWE feuds that need to happen in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind decoy baby segment between...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Miz should be the next WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
5 People who will be negatively affected by John Cena...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Miz responds to Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us