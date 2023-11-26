4 possible feuds for Rhea Ripley at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Rhea Ripley extended her winning streak by registering a dominant win over Zoey Stark. While the challenger did have her moments, Ripley was largely in control of the match and seemed in no danger of losing her WWE Women's World Championship.

With this win, Ripley has now become one of the most formidable women's champions in recent times. Given she has defended her title on many occasions, it will be interesting to see who she decides to feud with ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

In this article, we will look at four rivalries for Rhea Ripley leading up to Royal Rumble 2024:

#4 Rhea Ripley can feud with Natalya

While Royal Rumble is a big event, WWE and Rhea Ripley's main focus would be to have a massive feud for her at WrestleMania 40. Hence, before The Show of Shows, it won't be a surprise to see her work with an opponent who is seemingly destined to lose against her.

In such a case, Natalya would be the perfect opponent for Ripley. Given the experience she has, the Canadian could warm the Aussie up for a massive feud at WrestleMania 40. A feud against Ripley will also help Natalya return to the spotlight and indulge in better feuds once she is done with the champion.

#3 Raquel Rodriguez

To challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Zoey Stark went through a Battle Royal. While she eliminated quite a few women, the last competitor eliminated by Stark was Raquel Rodriguez. In that way, it would make sense for Rodriguez to be the next contender for Ripley.

Apart from that as well, Rodriguez and Ripley have quite a history. From being friends to rivals, the duo have come a long way. Although the 32-year-old has had her chance against the champion, it won't hurt to see her have another shot.

#2 Nia Jax

Since returning to WWE, Nia Jax has made headlines on quite a few occasions. However, the one moment she became famous was when Jax injured Ripley, which kept her out for quite some time. While both women have come face-to-face since then, they haven't competed in a singles feud.

Hence, it will be interesting to see Ripley and Jax face each other in a singles match. Given both women are extremely powerful, it will be worth watching a match between them. The duo could also benefit highly from sharing the ring with each other.

#1 Becky Lynch

At Survivor Series 2023, Becky Lynch, along with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi, beat Damage CTRL. The match these women had was impressive. However, given it's over, Lynch must now permanently return to RAW. While she can feud with younger superstars on the red brand, it will be fun seeing her pursue a championship run.

Since Rhea Ripley won a World Title, several fans have been waiting to see her feud with Becky Lynch. While that didn't happen, now might be the perfect time. A rivalry against Lynch would be great for Ripley, as a victory over the Irish superstar would increase her stock.

