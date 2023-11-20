4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs Xia Li on WWE RAW – Top SmackDown stars to invade the red brand? 

WWE Monday Night RAW is slated to air on the USA Network tonight at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. According to WrestleTix on X, around 7,000 fans are expected to attend the broadcast.

Several matches and segments have been confirmed for the show so far. Drew McIntyre is set to speak following his shocking union with Rhea Ripley, plus Chad Gable will go one-on-one with the talented Shinsuke Nakamura.

One intriguing bout on the card will see the ferocious Xia Li go one-on-one with Becky Lynch. Li wanted the match while The Man was the NXT Women's Champion, but the two have remained at each other's throats even after Becky lost that coveted prize.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways the bout between the two talented female performers could come to a conclusion. This includes a shocking knockout, interference, and an assault from SmackDown stars. How might it end?

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li on WWE RAW:

#4. Becky Lynch could win via submission ahead of WarGames

Becky Lynch

Make no mistake, Becky Lynch is one of WWE's greatest superstars in the history of the company. Not only has she won several world championships, but has also won the Women's Royal Rumble and headlined WrestleMania.

There are very few stars who have managed to stop The Man in her path of destruction. She has victories over Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Bayley, among others. Many of which were via submission.

When Big Time Becks steps into the ring with The Protector on Monday Night RAW, Xia may face the same fate. If The Man locks in the Dis-Arm-Her, even a threat like Li will have no choice but to submit, giving Becky a major win ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#3. Xia Li could knock out Becky on WWE RAW

Xia Li and Becky Lynch

Xia Li has been a force to be reckoned with since returning to television on WWE RAW, and even NXT. Notably, she knocked out several female performers with her brutal kicks, including top level athletes.

Candice LeRae was the first to suffer the agonizing pain from one of Xia's kicks. Indi Hartwell and even Becky Lynch herself felt the wrath of the Chinese superstar. Xia then appeared on WWE NXT and leveled a male security guard with her vicious blow.

With the momentum Xia is building, it wouldn't be unreasonable to have her succeed as she goes one-on-one with The Man. If Li hits her knockout kick, Becky may be unable to continue the match, which would ultimately mean that Xia wins by knockout.

#2. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell could cost Xia the win

Expand Tweet

As noted, Becky Lynch is far from the only WWE Superstar to have issues with Xia Li. She has been on a carnage streak ever since returning to television many weeks ago, clearly looking to make up for lost time.

Two of the stars who were absolutely devasted by Xia Li's brutal kicks were Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Candice has been out of action for several weeks and Xia has not only shown zero sympathy, but is clearly proud of her actions.

Candice and Indi may want revenge on Xia, and at the same time help somebody for whom they both have a lot of respect. If Xia resorts to cheating or tries to brutalize Becky with her dangerous kicks, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions could provide a distraction and cost Li the win.

#1. Damage CTRL could show up and cause a no contest finish

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch shocked WWE fans when she showed up to Friday Night SmackDown this past week. Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi were in dire need of help and, despite the animosity between them, The Queen reached out to Big Time Becks.

The four talented babyface stars had to unite, as WWE now has a new and improved top stable. Damage CTRL, which initially featured Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, has grown significantly in recent weeks. Both Kairi Sane and Asuka have joined the faction, which is looking to dominate the company. The two sides are set to clash at Survivor Series WarGames.

Damage CTRL are likely unhappy with Becky standing up to them and aiding Flair, Shotzi, and Belair. As a result, they may invade Monday Night RAW and end the match in a no contest by laying out both women. At the very least, they could savagely beat down Becky.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.