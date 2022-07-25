4 potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. Theory at WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley annihilated Theory at Money in the Bank and won the United States Championship from him. They are now set for a rematch for the title at SummerSlam.

Lashley is the favorite to win the match given how easily he beat Theory in their last encounter. However, one can never count the current Mr. Money in the Bank out. His crafty ideas and resourcefulness are tools that can win him any match.

In this article, we look at four potential finishes WWE could book for the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Theory at SummerSlam.

#4. On our list of potential finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. Theory: A disqualification finish

Bobby Lashley is the champion and hence will have the champion's advantage at SummerSlam. This means the only way Theory can become US Champion is by pinning or submitting him, but what if he decides that inflicting pain on his rival is more important than winning the title?

You will have noticed that Theory has been hitting people with the Money in the Bank briefcase and leaving them on their backs. He could snap and do the same to Lashley at SummerSlam, getting himself disqualified in the process. The All Mighty destroyed Mr. A-Towndown the last time they met, and the latter may prioritize making a statement if not outright take the title.

#3. Someone gets counted out

The rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Theory has been intense, with neither man shying away from expressing how much they dislike each other. At Money in the Bank, the former shut the latter up by beating him convincingly, taking the US Championship and bragging rights.

With Theory declaring that he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, he could walk out of the show carrying two championships. As a result, we will see that much more desire from him while he fights Lashley. This passion could see him take the fight to The All Mighty and end up missing the referee's ten count.

It would be a bummer for Vince McMahon's protege to miss out on the US title. However, even if he loses via countout, he will have one last opportunity to walk out of the arena as champion.

#2. Theory takes a huge upset victory

The chances of this happening are as likely as Roman Reigns not asking crowds to acknowledge him. In case it does, however, it would be a shock that can only be matched by the same man cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and becoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Bobby Lashley is simply a monster and has been on a roll for months now. There is no way Theory can beat him clean, which means he will have to resort to dirty tricks. Given how much of a creative cheater he is, Lashley will have to be wary of the off-chance he does something unbelievable and pins his shoulders for the three-count.

#1. Lashley takes the win in fine style

Bobby Lashley has so many ways to put away Theory and retain his US Championship. He is the favorite heading into SummerSlam and will be keen to teach him a lesson like he did at Money in the Bank.

Lashley could put Theory down for the three-count with a huge Spear or Dominator Suplex. He could also tap him out with his devastating Hurt Lock. Theory will no doubt get a few shots in, but we believe it will be The All Mighty who retains at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

