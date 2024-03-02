4 possible finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown next week - Underutilized RAW star to join top stable?

Next week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown should be a big one. A big-time match, a returning champion, and a WrestleMania-related segment have all been announced with stars such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Logan Paul revealed to be appearing.

The match announced for next week is months in the making, as The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with Karrion Kross. The two have been feuding for a while now and have formed groups that are at war.

Karrion runs The Final Testament, which also features Scarlett, Rezar, Akam, and Paul Ellering. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley's group doesn't have an official name yet. It features Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab.

The two powerful leaders will battle it out on SmackDown next week, and there are plenty of ways to book the climax of their encounter. This article will look at four possible conclusions, which include a RAW star switching brands.

Below are four possible finishes for Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown next week:

#4. Bobby Lashley could make Kross tap out

Bobby Lashley applying The Hurt Lock [Image Source: WWE.com]

Bobby Lashley is a future WWE Hall of Famer. Some fans may not think about him in that way considering Lashley looks as young as ever, but in reality, he is a 47-year-old veteran who made his WWE debut nearly two decades ago.

Since his debut, The All-Mighty has tasted tremendous success in the Stamford-based promotion. Lashley is a two-time WWE Champion. Additionally, he has also held the ECW Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship at different stages during his decorated career.

Much of Lashley's success has come via The Hurt Lock. The former ECW Champion will look to choke Karrion Kross with his devastating hold on SmackDown next week. If he does, Kross will likely have no choice but to submit.

#3. Karrion Kross could surprisingly win on his own

Karrion Kross' time on the main roster has been hit or miss at best, but that hasn't always been the case for the dominant and imposing athlete.

While on the NXT brand, Karrion was a force to be reckoned with. He won the coveted WWE NXT Championship and happened to be one of the most intense and dominant champions in the brand's history. Very few got away from him unscathed.

While the 38-year-old will undoubtedly go into the encounter as an ''underdog,'' Karrion could channel his more intense side and surprisingly defeat the former World Champion fair and square to stamp his authority on the blue brand.

#2. The clash could end in chaos, and WWE may rule it a no-contest

As noted, both men aren't short of external support. While Lashley has B-Fab and The Street Profits on his side, Kross has the backing of Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Akam, and Rezar.

With so many moving parts in the picture, there is a very real chance that chaos could ensue between the faction members during the match, leading to a no-contest finish.

#1. Nikki Cross could move to SmackDown and help The Final Testament win

Nikki Cross on RAW [Image Source: WWE.com]

Nikki Cross is one of WWE's most underrated performers. She initially joined the company as part of the NXT brand before moving to the main roster. Cross underwent a gimmick change and became the superhero Nikki A.S.H. before returning to her Twisted Sister persona in late 2022.

The talented wrestler is a former RAW Women's Champion, Women's Money in the Bank winner, 24/7 Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Despite her success, she hasn't been utilized well in the past 12 months.

However, that could change on SmackDown. Nikki Cross could show up out of nowhere and shockingly cost Bobby Lashley his match against Karrion Kross. The 34-year-old could later align with The Final Testament, where she and Scarlett could work in tandem as a tag team.

