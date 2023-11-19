4 possible finishes for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series WarGames - Major betrayal, Dominik Mysterio to interfere?

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is the company's next big-time premium live event. The show will air next Saturday live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Thousands of fans are expected to attend, and the event will be a big one.

Prior to this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, three matches were confirmed for the show. This includes a Men's WarGames Match, an Intercontinental Championship match, and a Women's World Championship contest. A Women's WarGames Match was added to the lineup on the blue brand's show.

Another bout revealed for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event was Carlito vs. Santos Escobar. This comes after Campeon de Chocolate turned against Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. Things have quickly gotten personal between the two high-flying stars.

What will happen when Carlito and Santos go one-on-one? Could an unexpected swerve take place? Could Dominik Mysterio interfere in the match? This article will look at a handful of ways the upcoming singles bout could conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Carlito could win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Carlito at Fastlane

Carlito is a successful superstar. His first-ever main roster match saw him defeat John Cena for the United States Championship. He went on to win the Intercontinental Title and the WWE Tag Team Titles prior to leaving the promotion.

This upcoming bout will be a big one for the Carribean Cool. He has not had a singles match on a WWE premium live event or pay-per-view since September 16, 2007, when he lost to Triple H at Unforgiven. 16 years later, he will likely want to show out.

As a result of that and his respect for Rey Mysterio, Carlito will be extra motivated to win. As a result, he may end up pinning Santos Escobar and shutting down his momentum as a villain before it can truly begin. A Backstabber could seal the deal and lead to a win for the former Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde could switch sides and help Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar's rise on NXT did not come on his own. He was joined by Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, along with Elektra Lopez later on. The group was known as Legado del Fantasma. The three male stars of the group even joined WWE's main roster together last year.

When Legado del Fantasma moved into the Latino World Order, Cruz and Joaquin came with Escobar. Unfortunately, it does not seem like their relationship is as solid now as Santos jumped the two on SmackDown and accused them of betraying him and sympathizing with the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The attack likely means they are staying in the Latino World Order, but an interesting swerve could be for them to re-think their actions. They may shockingly help Santos win at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, officially re-forming Legado del Fantasma in the process. A swift kick by either man could help Santos get a quick pinfall victory.

#2. Zelina Vega could cost Escobar the win

Zelina Vega

As noted, when Legado del Fantasma was on WWE NXT, the group had a female member in Elektra Lopez. Upon joining the main roster, Lopez remained in NXT, and the group added the talented Zelina Vega to the fold instead. Just like with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Zelina followed Santos Escobar into the Latino World Order.

Out of everybody, Vega appears to be the most emotional following Santos' shocking assault on Rey Mysterio. This led to a heated segment between Escobar and Vega on WWE SmackDown. Zelina Vega even went as far as to slap the taste out of Santos' mouth.

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Rosita may see a chance to get a small fragment of revenge on Santos for his betrayal. She could either attack Escobar or stop him from cheating in some way, which could then allow Carlito to hit the Backstabber and pick up the win.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could shockingly help Santos

Santos Escobar has done and said a lot of cruel things over the past two weeks. He brutally injured Rey Mysterio in a beatdown that caused the WWE Hall of Famer to need surgery. He attacked his former stablemates as well.

Despite the physicality, his words may have been the most damaging. He verbally eviscerated Rey, saying he hoped his leg would not heal, mocking the idea of it becoming infected. Perhaps worst of all was Santos saying Dominik Mysterio was right in all of his criticisms of Rey.

Dominik hearing that may be enough for him to extend an olive branch. Dirty Dom could offer Santos a safe haven in The Judgment Day or, at the very least, help Escobar win via distraction just to further stick it to his father and those who associate with the WWE Hall of Famer.

