4 Possible Finishes for Chad Gable vs Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Chad Gable got the upper hand over Sami Zayn yet again during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Gable refused to appear when called out by Zayn. Instead, he sent the rest of The Alpha Academy and had Maxxine Dupri read a letter from him, insulting both Zayn and the members of The Alpha Academy. Gable declared that this would only end if he received another shot at Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn reluctantly agreed to the match. This was when he was attacked from behind by Gable, who once again stood tall over the champion. Here are four possible outcomes for the Intercontinental Championship match between Chad Gable and Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4. Chad Gable wins his first singles title in WWE

Chad Gable has managed to convince The Alpha Academy that they need to prove themselves by helping him win the Intercontinental Championship. Despite being mistreated, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa have remained loyal to their leader, Chad Gable.

This loyalty could continue at Clash at the Castle, where they might assist Gable in securing the win and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Surprise return to spoil the party

Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Bronson Reed has since been out of action. Disappointed by the result in Saudi Arabia, Reed might be looking to make a statement at Clash at the Castle. He may look to interfere in the match between Gable and Zayn, taking them both out and causing the match to end in disqualification.

#2. Sami Zayn overcomes all odds

Sami Zayn will have a daunting task at WWE Clash at the Castle. Not only does he need to overcome the extremely talented Chad Gable, but also needs to be wary of the possible interference from the rest of The Alpha Academy.

However, if there's one man known for overcoming such adversity and securing the win, it's Sami Zayn. Therefore, there is a possibility that Zayn will be able to overcome all the odds and retain his Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Alpha Academy ditches Chad Gable

Chad Gable's treatment of his Alpha Academy stablemates Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Tozawa has been abusive and manipulative since turning heel several weeks ago. Fans have shown their support for them and are eager to see them retaliate and break free from Gable's control. This could potentially happen at Clash at the Castle.

During a crucial moment in the match, The Alpha Academy could betray Gable, turning on him and allowing Sami Zayn to take advantage and retain his Intercontinental Championship. This betrayal would not only serve as a satisfying moment for fans but also pave the way for a new chapter in the storylines of both Gable and The Alpha Academy members.

