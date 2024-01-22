4 Possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz on WWE RAW - Major heel turn by beloved babyface, top team to save The A-Lister?

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air on the USA Network later tonight. The big show will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to WrestleTix on X, the event will have over 8,000 fans in attendance.

Several big matches and segments have already been announced for the red brand's next episode. Drew McIntyre will be going one-on-one with Damian Priest. Additionally, Ivar will clash with Chad Gable, and CM Punk will go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

One of the bouts that has social media in an uproar is The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio. While neither man is the favorite of some small segments of the audience, there's little doubt that both can bring a great reaction out of the live crowd, which will make for an entertaining match.

That just leaves the big question: who will win? Not only is it interesting to wonder who leaves with the victory, but how could the bout end? This article will look at a handful of scenarios highlighting how the match may conclude.

Below are four possible finishes for Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz on WWE RAW.

#4. R-Truth could accidentally cost Dominik the win

Expand Tweet

R-Truth is the newest member of The Judgment Day, at least in his mind. The former United States Champion returned to WWE television back in November at the Survivor Series WarGames event. In the months since, he has been mostly affiliated with the most dangerous stable on RAW.

His affiliation comes in the form of comedy, however. The group doesn't like him, although they occasionally find his antics amusing. Unfortunately, because he's so over the top and goofy, his antics could lead to the stable's undoing.

There's a chance that R-Truth could come out on WWE RAW in an attempt to help Dominik defeat The Miz. Things may backfire instead, and his antics could distract Dirty Dom, or he could accidentally blast Mysterio with a strike aimed at The Miz. Either way, Truth's attempt to aid the group could have the reverse outcome.

#3. Rhea Ripley could help Dirty Dom win despite having her own issues

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio has the help of The Judgment Day in many of his matches. More specifically, he often has the help of Rhea Ripley. WWE fans have been critical of Dirty Dom for seemingly always needing Mami's help to get a victory.

There's a chance that this theme will continue on Monday Night RAW. Rhea Ripley could come to the ring or be ringside with Dirty Dom. From there, she may nail The Miz with a title belt or even hit him with The Riptide behind the referee's back.

Mami doing this is a bit of a gamble, as she has her own affairs to worry about. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match is quickly approaching, and Rhea has several major challengers looking to dethrone her. Still, The Eradicator always helps her Dom Dom; the same may happen on RAW.

#2. R-Truth could turn heel, become serious, and cost The Miz the win on WWE RAW

R-Truth on RAW

R-Truth is hilarious. There is little doubt that out of the many comedy characters throughout WWE history, few have had the staying power of Truth. With that being said, long-time fans know he is far more than a comedic figure.

There was a time when R-Truth played a vicious heel. This was especially true in TNA Wrestling, where he was the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. While he had a brief heel turn in WWE, it ultimately ended up being mostly comedic too. That could change tonight, however.

Judgment Day doesn't want the goofy R-Truth in the stable, so he may finally turn heel and channel his vicious nature. He may cost The Miz the match and then go on to brutally beat his former tag team partner down.

#1. DIY could come out to help fight off Judgment Day's interference and help The Miz win

DIY and The Miz

The Miz is going to be outnumbered by the male stars of The Judgment Day. Even if R-Truth does help The A-Lister out on WWE RAW, The Miz will still potentially be down two men compared to four, thanks to JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest all potentially being on the side of Dirty Dom.

There is a chance that the former WWE Champion could have a backup in the form of a tag team that has a mixed history with The Miz. DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could come to the aid of The A-Lister, both because they've seemingly bonded but also because of their goals.

DIY has made it clear that they want the tag team gold. As a result, Finn and Damian are in their sights. If Judgment Day tries to interfere, DIY may run them off. This could allow The Miz to win quickly over Dirty Dom without any distractions from ringside.

