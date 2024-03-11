4 possible finishes for the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW tonight: Who will face Gunther at WrestleMania XL?

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will have enormous implications for WrestleMania XL. The top draw of the show is the Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's opponent at The Show of Shows.

Last week, 6 of RAW's most talented Superstars- Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed- made their case for battling The Ring General at Mania. General Manager, Adam Pearce, decided to give them a fair chance at glory by booking a massive Gauntlet match.

Anticipation is high because fans cannot wait to see who will challenge Gunther at WrestleMania XL. On that note, let's look at 4 possible finishes for the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Chad Gable enters first and goes the distance to book his ticket to WrestleMania XL

Chad Gable is the current favorite and hardcore fans' hand-picked choice to win the Gauntlet match tonight. The Master of The Alpha Academy has wowed audiences with his sheer athleticism, charisma, and unbelievable acts of strength.

Last fall, Gable came dangerously close to ending Gunther's reign. Unfortunately, The Ring General was the better man in their riveting championship feud. However, the Tag Team Specialist won the hearts of the WWE Universe, who have since rallied behind him like never before.

Triple H has the opportunity to create another "KofiMania" type moment in Philadelphia, and the inspirational story could start with Gable putting on a show-stealing performance on WWE RAW tonight.

The former Olympian could enter as the first competitor and go the distance for another shot at the Intercontinental Championship. This would be an incredible way to gain momentum and establish Gable as the workhorse of Monday Night RAW.

#3. Judgment Day helps JD McDonagh to the biggest win of his career on WWE RAW

A couple of weeks ago, The Judgment Day had a staredown with Imperium, heralding that the red brand's top faction was coming for Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

A week later, Adam Pearce announced that JD McDonagh would participate in the Gauntlet match to determine The Ring General's opponent at WrestleMania XL. McDonagh's opportunity has carved a path for the entire Judgment Day.

Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor could get involved in the finish of the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW. They could help their fellow member to the biggest win of his career. Since a Judgment Day-Imperium storyline was teased, this is possible.

Although McDonagh does not seem to be a suitable opponent for Gunther, the predicted bout could lead to a cash-in or a full-fledged program between the two factions.

#2. Sheamus takes McDonagh's spot and wins the Gauntlet match

Sheamus has been on the shelf for months due to a shoulder injury, but the veteran seems to be closing in on a return. It is only a matter of time before the Irishman Brogue Kicks his way back into the spotlight.

We previously acknowledged the possibility of McDonagh winning the Gauntlet match, but among all the options, it seems the unlikeliest. A more plausible scenario would be Sheamus taking the Judgment Day member's spot.

It is no secret that The Celtic Warrior is only one championship away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. The IC Title has eluded him throughout his career, and he has been on an endearing, relentless pursuit to realize his dream.

Therefore, he could replace McDonagh and win the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW to earn another opportunity against Gunther at WrestleMania XL, where he would finally become a Grand Slam Champion.

#1. The Gauntlet match on WWE RAW ends in shenanigans after The Imperium interferes

The goal of the Gauntlet match is to set the stage for the Intercontinental Championship showdown at WrestleMania XL. However, Gunther and Imperium may have other plans.

Deeming all 6 men unworthy of challenging The Ring General at Mania, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci could execute a well-timed assault on the final two competitors of the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW. The ambush would render both men unable to compete, resulting in a no-contest.

Although Gunther may consider this to be a genius move, a frustrated and livid Adam Pearce could quickly remedy the conundrum. Instead of The Austrian Anomaly facing one person at Mania, Pearce could now force him to defend his title against all 6 men in a ladder match.

Since all 6 competitors are deserving of a spot on the card, this would be a convenient option. Furthermore, ladder matches almost always steal the show, and fans would welcome this scenario with open arms.

