Sheamus sends a cryptic message ahead of imminent WWE return

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently sent out a cryptic message on social media amidst a hiatus from the Stamford-based company.

The 46-year-old has been absent from WWE television since his match against Edge on the August 18, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior had reportedly taken time off to recover from his shoulder injury. It was also Adam Copeland's last in-ring appearance for the Stamford-based company before he joined AEW.

The Irishman recently took to X to share a cryptic post ahead of his imminent return. The former WWE Champion had teased a potential return last week. He wrote "hi" in his tweet, which was followed by another tweet after around 45 minutes, stating "bye."

Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on Sheamus

After having a heated rivalry, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Sheamus formed a successful tag team named The Bar. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship on five separate occasions.

The team was forced to disband in April 2019 following The Celtic Warrior's injury and Cesaro getting drafted to RAW. The Swiss Superman ultimately left the wrestling promotion in February 2022 and signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, Claudio expressed his love for his former teammate. He further praised the former World Champion for his in-ring ability and hard work by calling him a workhorse and an asset to any wrestling promotion:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus," said the former Cesaro. [H/T: ewrestlingnews]

With WrestleMania XL around the corner, it might be the perfect time for the former WWE Champion to make his return from injury. With Brawling Brutes disbanded, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Stamford-based company has for the veteran performer.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Celtic Warrior back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.