4 possible finishes for Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring is almost here. The massive Premium Live Event will be airing later today and as the title implies, the focus is primarily on two massive tournaments.

Both the Queen of the Ring and the King of the Ring will be determined on this big show from Saudi Arabia. Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria will fight for one crown while Randy Orton and Gunther will clash over the other.

The bout between The Ring General and The Viper is largely considered to be a dream match. Orton is one of the most decorated athletes in the company's entire history and Gunther has been an unbeatable and unstoppable champion on two separate occasions.

What will happen when the Austrian and The Legend Killer clash for the crown? This article will break down a handful of ways the bout could conclude, which may even potentially include The Bloodline. How will the bout end?

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Randy Orton could tap out to Gunther at the WWE PLE

Randy Orton is one of the top stars in WWE. He has made a career of making people his victims. With that being said, Orton hasn't had a great few years in terms of health, despite being in the best cosmetic shape of his career.

Still, he suffered a near career-ending back injury in 2022 that kept him out of action for around a year and a half until he returned at Survivor Series WarGames last November. Despite looking like he never lost a beat in the ring, WWE fans can see that his back is really bothering him when targeted in a match.

As a result, Gunther will certainly target his bad back. This may lead to Randy Orton submitting to a hold from The Ring General. Not submitting would be too risky with his back history, so he may tap out so he can live to fight another day.

#3. The Viper could hit an RKO out of nowhere

Randy Orton has been a big name in WWE for over two decades now. He is a 14-time world champion, former Royal Rumble Winner, and a WrestleMania headliner. When it comes to accolades, there are very few he hasn't achieved.

Much of The Viper's success has come from his epic finishing move. The RKO is one of the most exciting finishers in wrestling history and it also happens to be one of the most deadly. Orton has put away numerous top stars with the move.

As good and as successful as Gunther is, even he could be prone to the RKO. If The Viper hits that finishing move, The Ring General will lose and Orton will become a first-time ever King of the Ring.

#2. Orton could pass out from the pain

While Randy Orton certainly could tap out as mentioned in a previous entry, that hasn't exactly been his M.O. is WWE, especially for the past decade or so. As Orton elevated his game and went from Legend Killer to Legend, he rarely submits or gives up.

Unfortunately for The Viper, that isn't the only way to lose a match. He may have all of the guts and fortitude in the world, but his body, as noted, is broken. There is little doubt that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will create new levels of pain for the former world champion.

If Gunther locks in the Boston Crab or his various other ways to finish a bout, Randy may not submit, but he could pass out from the excruciating pain. From there, it would be up to the official to ring the bell and award the bout to Gunther.

#1. The Bloodline could cost Randy Orton the win

The Bloodline has changed dramatically in WWE. With Jimmy Uso kicked out of the group and both Roman Reigns and The Rock away from television, Solo Sikoa has taken over the stable. He's even added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the group.

The faction is more dangerous than ever, especially when provoked or angry. Tama Tonga lost to Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown, which allowed Orton to advance to the finals of the tournament. There's no way that the stable will let this slide.

As a result, The Bloodline may interfere and ultimately cost Orton the victory. Solo and Tama, who are in Saudi Arabia, could cause a distraction or even nail Orton with a Samoan Spike with the referee not paying attention. Gunther can pick up the scraps from there.

