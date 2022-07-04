4 possible finishes for Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio are a father-son duo in WWE. Rey has been an icon and a major star for over a quarter of a century. Meanwhile, Dominik is relatively new in his pro wrestling career.

Together, the pair has won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They've battled quality teams and imposing superstars. Their new threat, however, may prove to be their most troublesome.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest are set to battle The Mysterios on this week's WWE RAW. On last week's episode of RAW, the two tried to divide the father-son duo. Now, all eyes are on the bout.

Many are speculating about a potential heel turn. Perhaps Judgment Day will gain a new member. There are many routes this storyline could take. What will go down when these two teams collide?

Below are four possible finishes for Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios on WWE RAW:

#4. The Mysterios could defeat Finn Balor & Damian Priest

Rey Mysterio has been known as The Ultimate Underdog for decades now. In WCW, the iconic masked superstar slayed giants. Since joining WWE, he has captured world championships and won the Royal Rumble. He overcame the odds time and time again.

While Balor & Priest are formidable threats, there's a chance they could lose. With Rhea Ripley out of action due to injuries, there's a high likelihood the bout will have no interference. Rey & Dominik have a chance of winning cleanly.

#3. Rey Mysterio may join Judgment Day

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

People expect one of two things from this match and story. Either Dominik turns on his father, or the father-son pair stay together. Both options seem possible, and either is equally as likely to happen at this point.

With that said, maybe a different route could surprise the WWE Universe. A turn may come, but it doesn't have to be Dominik doing the evil deed. His son regularly questions Rey. He keeps calling him a bad father.

An interesting twist would see the masked legend proving everybody right by turning on his son. Fans will be shocked to see the masked legend join the dark faction. While this isn't the most likely option, it is possible.

#2. Judgment Day could destroy The Mysterios

There's a chance that no major turn will happen, and the dominant faction will stand tall. Priest is a massive individual. Balor has won many championships in WWE. Together, the pair are quite imposing.

While anticlimactic, the terrifying duo may steamroll The Mysterios on WWE RAW. While Rey is a multi-time world champion, he isn't immune to big or quick losses. It could be a case where the pair loses decisively to make Judgment Day stronger.

A clean loss wouldn't damage either star, but it would benefit Finn & Damian ahead of any upcoming plans WWE may have for the stable. It doesn't mean Dominik or Rey never turn on one another. It just wouldn't happen yet.

#1. Dominik Mysterio might join Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day faction

Sometimes the most obvious direction is the best one to take. In this case, going the expected route may benefit everyone involved. On this week's edition of RAW, Dominik may betray his father to join Judgment Day.

It would likely come in two manners. Either Dom would betray his father during the match or leave with the group after the bout. The most likely scenario is Dominik walks away from his dad after a loss. It also adds intrigue for next week.

A heel turn would help evolve Dominik's character. It would strengthen Judgment Day by adding another man to the group. The turn would also allow Rey to go into a singles role. It benefits everybody involved.

All eyes will be on the upcoming edition of RAW. Will The Mysterios defeat Judgment Day? Can the heel faction get through to Dominik? Only time will tell.

