4 Possible finishes for Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

WWE WrestleMania XL weekend is almost here. What is called a weekend is nearly a whole week of exciting programming and live events. This includes the two-night 'Mania show, Friday Night SmackDown, RAW, and the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Beyond the abovementioned programs, NXT will offer its next premium live event. The show, titled Stand & Deliver 2024, will air on Saturday, April 6. It isn't yet clear how many fans will be in attendance, but it will likely feature a sizable audience.

One of the bouts set for NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez. The two will clash with the NXT Women's Championship on the line. Valkyria is the current titleholder, and Perez has held it in the past.

It isn't clear who will leave the match with gold or how the bout will end. This article will look at four ways the exciting match could potentially conclude. This includes interference from a main roster star, a heartbreaking betrayal, and more.

#4 Roxanne Perez could become a two-time NXT Women's Champion by using unfair means

For a long time, fans knew Roxanne Perez as a lovable superfan living her dream in NXT. The WWE Universe couldn't help but root for her, as she represented every passionate spectator in the audience, especially the children hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Things have changed, however. Roxanne Perez has turned heel for the first time in her WWE career. Now, she has a more ruthless and aggressive side that has already landed Lyra Valkyria on the injured list. Hence, the former champion will do whatever it takes to succeed.

Perez could win the NXT Women's Championship for a second time at Stand & Deliver, but not fairly. Instead, she might use a weapon or find another way to bend the rules before hitting the Pop Rox for the victory.

#3 Lyra Valkyria could successfully retain her title

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented performer. She got her start in WWE NXT UK before moving to NXT after the British brand was discontinued. Since then, she has risen up the ranks and is the current NXT Women's Champion.

Winning the coveted title wasn't easy for Valkyria. The Irishwoman did so by challenging and subsequently defeating her fellow Ireland native and role model, Becky Lynch. This was shocking, as The Man is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history.

Since Lyra Valkyria has defeated The Man, she could outshine most female performers. As a result, when she goes one-on-one with Perez at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, she could hit the latter with a devastating kick or a splash from the top to emerge victorious.

#2 Tatum Paxley could shockingly turn heel and betray Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria has been part of one of NXT's most interesting storylines. WWE in the Triple H and Shawn Michaels era values storytelling over anything, which makes sense, given how fun Valkyria's ongoing angle with Tatum Paxley has been.

The creepy and bizarre Tatum Paxley has a crush of some kind on Valkyria. While it isn't apparent whether that crush is romantic, there is a clear obsession. Despite that, Paxley has risked herself for the champion on more than one occasion, and the latter has seemingly begun to embrace her.

Lyra Valkyria has yet to fully embrace her, which could lead to a heel turn from Paxley at Stand & Deliver. The 27-year-old could believe Valkyria was manipulating her. As a result, she may betray the Irishwoman at Stand & Deliver, costing her the win. If she strikes her ally behind the referee's back, Perez could sneak out a win.

#1 Xia Li could return to WWE NXT and attack both women

There's a chance that things could go awry at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. Instead of Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria having a decisive winner, things could go off the rails thanks to an attack from an unexpected performer.

Xia Li from Monday Night RAW could appear and lay out both women with vicious kicks. She could then hold the NXT Women's Title up in the air, indicating her goal is to finally win the gold.

While Li is part of the RAW roster, she is rarely seen on TV. The star's last notable storyline came in the form of a feud with Becky Lynch. Around the same time, she challenged and lost to Lyra Valkyria. There's a chance she is seeking redemption and one more big-time bout with the champion.

