4 possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles vs LA Knight vs Randy Orton at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE's next major show will be the 2024 Royal Rumble. The big-time Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 27. The show will emanate from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Four matches have been confirmed for the big Premium Live Event so far. This includes two Royal Rumble Matches, with one being for the men and the other featuring female superstars. Additionally, Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

That won't be the only title match, however. Roman Reigns will put his prestigious gold on the line against three other men. He will clash with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, three stars who have despised Roman for quite some time and all of whom believe they deserve a crack at The Tribal Chief.

This article will look at a handful of different potential outcomes for the upcoming match. This includes a shocking heel turn, Roman outsmarting the opposition, and a popular star finally achieving his major goal. How might the upcoming bout conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. The Bloodline may help Roman retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for years now. As bizarre as that may sound to fans who have grown accustomed to short title reigns in wrestling, Roman and a handful of other stars have managed to bring back prestige to top championship belts.

While he has been a dominant champion over the course of those years, Roman hasn't exactly held onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship strictly by being better than his opposition. The Tribal Chief has had a lot of help from The Bloodline, dating back over three years now.

The likes of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman have all aided Reigns in the past. Come the 2024 Royal Rumble, Solo, Jimmy, or even Paul could help ensure he picks up a win. If they get involved, Roman could then hit a massive spear to pick up the pinfall victory.

#3. Randy Orton could hit an RKO out of nowhere

Randy Orton is one of the best WWE stars in decades. He first joined the company in 2002, and by 2004, he was the World Heavyweight Champion. Over the past two decades, The Viper has won the world title on 14 separate occasions.

Orton's beef with Roman Reigns is thanks to a severe injury he suffered. In 2022, The Viper was brutalized by The Bloodline on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He went on to miss 18 months of his career. While Orton wants to inflict pain on Reigns, he knows the best way to get revenge is by ending his title reign.

In the Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Orton may use his veteran expertise to hit his dreaded RKO out of nowhere. If he does, The Viper could pin Roman Reigns to win the world title and finally get the revenge he is seeking.

#2. The O.C. could turn heel and help AJ Styles win

AJ Styles is an incredible professional wrestler. He wrestled in World Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling before joining WWE in 2016. Since then, AJ has become a multi-time world champion.

Much like Orton, Styles was taken out by The Bloodline, which cost him months of his career. While The Viper returned much like his old self, AJ has returned as a bitter superstar with far more intensity than WWE fans are used to seeing. He's even lashed out at Michin, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Despite his poor treatment of his friends, The O.C. recently told AJ they still had his back despite everything. There's a chance that this was a teaser, and the stable will turn heel and join AJ's side at the 2024 Royal Rumble. If they interfere, AJ may be able to hit The Styles Clash or The Phenomenal Forearm to pick up a massive win.

#1. LA Knight could finally get his moment in the sun

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is an exciting superstar. He started his main roster career as the manager of the Maximum Male Models. Once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, he dropped the gimmick and returned to being The Megastar. From there, Knight became incredibly popular.

While The Megastar didn't miss months of action thanks to The Bloodline, the group did cost him the biggest victory of his career. Knight battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, and nearly won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Knight's quest to achieve his lifelong dream could finally come true at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He could overcome the odds and hit the BFT in the center of the ring and finally put his name in the history books.

