4 Possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW - Gunther wreaks havoc, Match ends in no contest, and more 

Sami Zayn will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, ahead of his huge match at The Show of Shows, the 39-year-old suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Bronson Reed last week on Monday Night RAW.

The two superstars will once again lock horns tonight in a rematch, where Zayn will look to defeat Reed and gain some momentum. Fans can expect a lot of drama in the contest, which could affect its outcome and have major implications for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

Let's look at four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Expand Tweet

#4 Bronson Reed destroys Sami Zayn with the help of Imperium

WWE has been portraying Sami Zayn as the biggest underdog against Gunther at WrestleMania 40. The company could add yet another layer to the storyline on the go-home edition of RAW ahead of The Show of Shows.

Bronson Reed could once again grab a huge victory tonight, however, with the help of Imperium this time. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci could cause ringside interference and help Reed destroy the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion in the rematch.

Not only will the potential angle make Zayn look like the biggest underdog ahead of his huge match against Gunther, but it will also give significant momentum to Bronson Reed. Hence, The Auszilla might once again secure a huge victory over The Master Strategist.

#3 Sami Zayn defeats Bronson Reed fair and square

Sami Zayn has been looking to get much-needed momentum before his marquee match against the Intercontinental Champion. After his devastating loss against Bronson Reed, the 39-year-old might finally get redemption tonight.

Zayn could defeat the Australian superstar in his rematch on the go-edition of Monday Night RAW before 'Mania. This will bring back his confidence ahead of his WrestleMania showdown against Gunther and put him back on track.

There is a possibility that Gunther might try to distract the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. However, Zayn would likely overcome the mind games and emerge victorious against Reed on RAW.

#2 Gunther interferes and obliterates his WrestleMania challenger

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon and tonight's episode of RAW will be the go-home edition of the red show. Therefore, WWE will likely show a physical altercation between Gunther and Sami Zayn on the show.

The Ring General could interfere in the match between Reed and Zayn and wreak havoc. He could obliterate the 39-year-old ahead of their huge encounter at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This will allow Gunther to make an emphatic statement before his title defense in Philadelphia. Moreover, it will also add a riveting layer to the rivalry between the two superstars.

#1 Match ends in no contest

The rematch between Sami Zayn and Bronson Reed on tonight's Monday Night RAW could see an unexpected outcome as it could end in a no contest. Gunther will seemingly look to cause ringside interference to cost Zayn the match against Reed.

Chad Gable, however, could come to The Master Strategist's rescue, resulting in a tumultuous brawl between all the superstars. As a result, the match between Reed and Zayn could end in a no contest tonight on RAW.

Not only will this create excitement among fans for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 40, but it will also give a glimpse of what could happen when Gunther and Zayn lock horns at The Show of Shows.

Poll : Do you want to see Sami Zayn dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion