4 possible finishes for the Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW – Duo returns after 3 years at the last minute; The Judgment Day interferes

WWE Monday Night RAW will air tonight on the USA Network, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. According to WrestleTix on X, over 9,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

This show is sure to be explosive, as both Randy Orton and CM Punk are expected to make their television return. This will be Orton's first time on RAW in a year and a half. Meanwhile, it will be Punk's first appearance on the red brand in nearly a decade.

A big Tag Team Turmoil Match has been revealed for the show. Indus Sher, DIY, Imperium, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, and The New Day are set to battle. The winning team will be able to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

This article will look at a handful of ways the big match could conclude on Monday Night RAW. This includes a chaotic ending thanks to interference, a surprise return of a dominant duo, and underdogs winning the entire thing. How might the match conclude?

Below are four possible finishes for the Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW:

#4. The Creed Brothers could get a monumental win

The Creed Brothers are two of the hottest prospects in WWE today. The pair, Julius and Brutus Creed, are real-life brothers and accomplished amateur athletes who went on to join World Wrestling Entertainment through NXT.

While on the white and gold brand, the pair won the NXT Tag Team Titles. Julius and Brutus have since been called up to WWE's main roster and, alongside Ivy Nile, have officially signed with RAW.

Since joining the red brand, The Creed Brothers have picked up major victories over DIY and Alpha Academy. When they're in Tag Team Turmoil, the athletic pair may do the unthinkable and pin all of their competition. This would be a monumental victory for them.

#3. The Judgment Day may show up and take out all of the competition

The Judgment Day runs WWE. The faction is comprised of five full-time members and four of those stars currently hold gold, with JD McDonagh being the only one who doesn't.

Dominik Mysterio is the North American Champion, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the gold back from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes several weeks ago. Now, the pair will battle whichever team wins Tag Team Turmoil.

Of course, there's a chance that a proper winner won't even be decided. The Judgment Day could show up and lay out all of the teams. Doing so could mean, in theory, that nobody can challenge the pair for the foreseeable future, giving Finn and Damian an extended break.

#2. DIY may overcome the odds and win

DIY is one of the newest tag teams to hit WWE Monday Night RAW. While they're new to the red brand as a unit, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are far from strangers. DIY first began as a team back in 2015 in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

As a duo, the pair went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. They eventually split, had a bitter feud, and went their separate ways. Now, however, both men are back in action in WWE and have reunited on Monday Night RAW.

Given their successful history under Triple H's watch, Johnny and Tommaso could be in for a big push now that he runs the main roster. Winning Tag Team Turmoil to earn a title opportunity would be huge. If they hit the Meet In the Middle on any opponent, the odds of them winning becomes sky high.

#1. The Authors of Pain could return to WWE as a last-minute inclusion

The Authors of Pain is a successful tag team. The two powerful stars are known as Akam and Rezar. As a duo, they won the NXT Tag Team Titles and the RAW Tag Team Titles during their WWE career. They were managed by Drake Maverick on RAW and Paul Ellering on NXT.

AOP were released by World Wrestling Entertainment when Vince McMahon was routinely making massive and sweeping budget cuts. They have seemingly been re-hired, and even recently appeared in an official WWE program. This further points towards their impending return.

Akam and Rezar may return on Monday Night RAW as a last minute entry in Tag Team Turmoil. The destructive duo could go on to win the bout and challenge The Judgment Day in what would surely be a memorable fight.

