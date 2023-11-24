Surprising appearances set for Survivor Series with a major return; Triple H secretly signed them earlier this year - Reports

It has recently been revealed that two WWE factions are secretly signed by Triple H and will move to the main roster soon.

Since taking over the position of Chief Content Officer, The Game has brought back various talents in the industry, including the ones who were earlier released from their contract. The reign of Triple H has seen some of the best bookings and disappointed the crowd with some irrelevant and boring storylines.

But recently, a report has revealed that two factions, namely Gallus and The Authors of Pain, will be moving to the main roster during the Survivor Series. Previously, the Authors of Pain stable was secretly re-signed by The Game, but the faction has yet to show up for their debut.

Triple H spoke about the struggles he had to face while working with WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently opened up about the struggles that he had to face while working with the company.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Game recalled the times when he had to work with no crowd and when he worked for the biggest events.

HHH further added that he had been through everything and is now aware of the process.

“I started at zero and saw all the various stages of it,” said Levesque. “I’ve worked in front of basically no people, and I’ve worked the biggest shows in the world. I understand the process–the successes and the failures. Even when you get an opportunity to move up the card, then you’re moved back down and you’re not sure if you’re going to get that opportunity again–I’ve been there.”

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Gallus and The Authors of Pain in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the surprising appearances reportedly set for Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section below.