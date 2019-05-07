4 Possible opponents for Randy Orton at WWE's Saudi Arabia event

WWE SummerSlam 2015

The hype around WWE's event in Saudi Arabia has started to build up as the internet is being flooded by curious WWE enthusiasts who are keenly looking forward to the event set to be hosted in the Middle East next month.

Last year, we saw 2 WWE PPVs take place in Saudi Arabia and it is fair to say that the arena was sold out and we got 2 absolutely entertaining events. The event saw major returns as we got to witness Shawn Michaels make his in-ring return as he came out of retirement after 8 long years.

This year's event will be one heck of a ride as ardent WWE devotees are already talking about what the event might be like. The event will be marked by some notable superstars and one WWE superstar who will surely make his presence felt is Randy Orton.

Orton is a 13-time world champion and The Viper will be in action at the colossal event. Here we list down 4 possible opponents for Randy Orton at WWE's Saudi Arabia event:

#4 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan is making a name for himself by dismantling veterans. The Freak announced himself on the main roster by brutalising Kurt Angle on Raw after Mania. The NXT recruit is supposed to be the next big thing and the way WWE Creatives have been going with Sullivan, it does seem like the company has some big plans for him. Talking about veterans, there is one prominent guy on the roster who comes in the modern day legend bracket and is someone who could possibly give Sullivan a real taste of how things work on the main roster.

Yes, we are talking about The Viper, Randy Orton. Orton is a bonafide legend and is someone who has the potential to deliver a great match with almost anybody on the entire roster. Lars Sullivan promises to be a big star for the company in future, thus putting him against a veteran like Randy Orton will be a beneficial move for everyone.

As for Orton, this match will get him back in the frame as he will get a chance to work with someone who is nothing less than a terrorising figure - something a man with Randy's calibre will completely relish working with. The Saudi Arabian crowd will be on their feet if Orton hits an RKO to Sullivan, so as you're reading this, kindly toss this idea to Vince McMahon.

