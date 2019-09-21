4 possible opponents for the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently having a decent run as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown Live. In all likelihood, the King of Strong Style will hold the title when SmackDown Live moves to FOX on October 4th. Hell in the Cell, which is the next pay-per-view of WWE, will take place just two days after the FOX debut, and the Intercontinental Championship is expected to be on the line.

Nakamura's recent association with Sami Zayn has made his character interesting, with Zayn being his new mouthpiece. The heel duo has been unstoppable on the Blue Brand, and they have worked well as a team. Zayn helped Nakamura in retaining the Intercontinental Championship at Clash of Champions.

The Japanese star has been impressive since winning the title from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. The Blue Brand has a stacked roster, and it will be interesting to see who faces Nakamura next.

Let's find out four possible opponents for Nakamura.

#4 Ali

Ali could be next in the line to face Nakamura, and the two men were scheduled to face each other on SmackDown Live this week. However, the match failed to commence after a vicious attack from Sami Zayn and Nakamura. Given the segment from the Blue Brand, the feud could develop in the next few weeks.

Immediately after Nakamura won the title from Finn Balor, the latter started a new feud with The Fiend, while Nakamura also moved to a new rivalry with Ali. Nakamura met Ali a couple of times, including at Smackville. However, Ali failed to dethrone Nakamura, and they ended the feud before SummerSlam.

Considering their past encounters, Ali and Nakamura could produce another exciting rivalry. With their swiftness in the ring, they always delivered outstanding matches. If Ali turns out to be the next challenger, they could lock horns at Hell in a Cell.

