4 possible opponents for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 41 Night One Main Event

WrestleMania 41: Night One was an emotional night for Roman Reigns. For the first time in six years, Reigns walked down the 'Mania ramp all alone. No Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, or The Usos were by his side. The emotion was visible in his expressions.

Nonetheless, the emotional rollercoaster continued for the Original Tribal Chief. Seth "Freakin" Rollins teased a Shield reunion twice to take out CM Punk from the equation, but Reigns lashed out at his former brother each time.

However, the real heartbreak came at the climax of the Triple Threat bout. Heyman feigned allegiance to the OTC by low-blowing Punk and allowing Reigns to obliterate the Chicago Native with a steel chair.

Unfortunately, this was a ruse. As Reigns prepared to seek revenge on Rollins, Heyman went low on his Tribal Chief and helped The Visionary win the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

There are several directions WWE could take with the fallout of Heyman's new alliance with Rollins, including pitting Reigns against these four opponents.

#4. Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins is destined to happen again

Roman Reigns had already declared in the build-up to WrestleMania that The Shield was dead. The brotherhood between Reigns and Rollins had died a long time ago. However, The Visionary outdid himself by giving his former Shield brother another reason to hate him.

Rollins stole "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman away from Reigns. Heyman was the brains behind the OTC's record-setting Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. The Father of ECW strategized and planned for Reigns behind the scenes even as Roman went on a generational run with the gold.

Hence, The Architect will have to pay for his sins. Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins are destined to collide again, and their grudge could come to a head at SummerSlam 2025.

#3. Reigns also has unfinished business with CM Punk

The OTC wasn't the only one betrayed by the treacherous Paul Heyman last night. Heyman chose to attack CM Punk before Reigns, suggesting more loyalty to his Tribal Chief. Nonetheless, both men want a piece of Rollins and Heyman.

Neither man can move forward in their career without closing this chapter. In many ways, Rollins and Heyman took advantage of the immeasurable disdain between Reigns and Punk.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk may have to occur before either man could get their hands on the Rollins-Heyman duo. Therefore, the OTC could wrap up his business with the Chicago native sooner rather than later.

#2. Paul Heyman may turn to Brock Lesnar

Two-thirds of the field for the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania consisted of "Paul Heyman Guys" - Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Although Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the latest to shake hands with the Hall of Famer, there is one client who is synonymous with Heyman.

Brock Lesnar is the quintessential "Paul Heyman Guy." Serving as his Advocate in WWE, Heyman was instrumental in Lesnar's Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career. Their friendship is well-documented, and The Beast has come to his manager's aid several times.

Therefore, to tackle the challenge of the OTC, Heyman could turn to Lesnar to do his bidding and neutralize Reigns. While this is certainly an exciting prospect, it is a near-impossible scenario currently considering Lesnar's implication in recent alleged legal scandals that may have prematurely ended his career.

#1. The Rock could be behind Roman Reigns' downfall

The Final Boss has focused all of his attention on Cody Rhodes so far, but he may have simultaneously manufactured the downfall of Roman Reigns, whom he was almost set to battle at WrestleMania XL.

It was a popular belief that Solo Sikoa's takeover of The Bloodline was orchestrated behind the scenes by The Rock. Although Rocky handed the Ula Fala to Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, there was palpable tension between the two stars.

However, when the Sikoa plan failed, The Final Boss may have colluded with Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Paul Heyman to orchestrate the downfall of his cousin. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is one of the very few legitimate dream matches remaining in WWE.

If it is possible, Triple H should book it at the earliest opportunity because it has limitless storytelling potential, which may set the bar high.

