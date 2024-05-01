4 possible reasons why Chelsea Green should permanently move to NXT: Learning experience, title aspirations & more

On a night full of surprises, Chelsea Green provided the cherry on the top during Week Two of the NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 event.

As Roxanne Perez argued with Ava over her potential challengers, the NXT General Manager told her that she would face Chelsea Green on next week's show. Green cozied up to Ava, saying she was the only WWE General Manager who knew what they were doing.

Since the 2024 WWE Draft just concluded, having the Hot Mess pop up in the white and gold brand is a strange move. It could, however, work out because Green is an underrated star. Below are four possible reasons why Chelsea Green should permanently move to NXT.

#4. She never had a proper run in NXT

Chelsea Green and Mr. Stone started their NXT journeys together.

When Chelsea Green joined NXT, she had a brief run as the first client of Mr. Stone. That partnership did not last long as she was quickly promoted to SmackDown.

During her debut match, she injured her wrist. Shortly after that injury, she was among the mass releases of 2020 and 2021.

After another stint in TNA Wrestling, Green re-signed with WWE once Triple H gained more backstage power. She returned during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and has since portrayed a "Karen" gimmick, always wanting to speak with the General Manager due to disappointment over several reasons.

A journey to NXT would give her the run she never had. It could even lead to a title win.

#3. A move to NXT would allow a spotlight on new draftees

Blair Davenport was the only woman from NXT to be drafted by SmackDown.

While Chelsea Green was drafted to SmackDown along with Piper Niven, she was not the only addition to the blue brand. The division kept prominent names like Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton.

Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Blair Davenport were all drafted by SmackDown. Davenport comes from NXT and should get a focus to introduce her to the main roster. Jax will likely get a title shot after Backlash France.

By having one veteran move to NXT, some other performers can get a spotlight without trying to cram everyone into a two-hour SmackDown.

#2. She is one of the most entertaining stars in WWE

Few current WWE Superstars can pull off the comedic side of wrestling. Well-rounded people like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and R-Truth can do it all. Chelsea Green is among the few women in wrestling who can wrestle a technical match or make fans laugh with an over-the-top appearance.

Her part in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match was hilarious as she continuously got squished between other participants. Green is also gaining steam because fans chanted for her to win the Battle Royal to crown the new Women's World Champion on RAW.

That happened with LA Knight before he started to get bigger and more important matches over the last year.

#1. Chelsea Green adds a veteran presence to NXT

One huge part of NXT development is having a veteran presence. That can come from talented stars like Roxanne Perez, Ilja Dragunov, Blair Davenport, Wes Lee, and Dijak.

Other veterans can come from the main roster. Natalya has recently done this while battling Lola Vice. The veterans usually put over the younger talent but teach them a lot along the way.

With The Queen of Harts losing to Lola Vice at the NXT Spring Breakin' event, it could lead to her rejoining the main roster. She may also compete in the NXT Combine next week. Green could join Natalya in the Combine or pick up where the latter left off if she returns to the main roster.