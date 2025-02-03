4 possible reasons why Jade Cargill did not return at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 aired live last night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The PLE was an eventful show and featured several surprising returns.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair returned to action during the Women's Royal Rumble Match last night. While Lil Miss Bliss was eliminaawted quickly, The Queen emerged victorious to earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April. However, Jade Cargill, who was heavily speculated to return, did not appear during the event last night after being written off television in November 2024.

Listed below are four possible reasons why Jade Cargill did not return at Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. WWE has no plans for Jade Cargill at the moment

Cargill at Bash In Berlin - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill was brutally attacked by a mystery assailant on the November 22 edition of SmackDown. The former AEW star was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair at the time.

Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with The EST and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The company may have decided to write Cargill off of television due to an injury or a personal issue, and could simply have nothing planned for her return for the time being.

#3. WWE could be waiting for Belair and Naomi to lose the titles

Naomi and Bianca Belair have been impressive so far as Women's Tag Team Champions. The company may have decided to keep the titles on the duo for a while longer and may wait until they drop the gold to continue Jade Cargill's storyline.

The former AEW TBS Champion could return after Belair and Naomi lose the championship to reveal who her attacker was. If either Belair or Naomi is named as the culprit, a title change would allow the company to focus on a singles rivalry against Cargill on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Royal Rumble was already too crowded with surprises

Royal Rumble 2025 featured several surprise returns last night. Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Styles are some of the notable names that appeared during last night's show.

The promotion may have felt that Jade Cargill's return to the ring would have gotten lost in the shuffle if they had her compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Instead, Cargill could return in the weeks ahead on SmackDown and finally reveal who attacked her.

#1. She could return at Elimination Chamber 2025

Cargill at Bash In Berlin - Source: Getty

The next major stop on the road to WrestleMania 41 is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The PLE will take place on March 1, 2025, at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada.

WWE may be planning on having Jade Cargill be a surprise entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber match next month. If her mystery attacker is also in the bout, it could set up an intriguing storyline ahead of The Show of Shows in April.

