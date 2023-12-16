4 possible reasons why LA Knight should steer clear from Randy Orton in WWE

WWE has more stars than perhaps ever before. Monday Night RAW features the likes of CM Punk, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Smackdown has stars such as Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

The latter two are interesting cases. Knight rose to fame in an unexpected way throughout 2023 and is now one of the most beloved figures in the company. Meanwhile, Orton returned to action after a serious back injury that kept him away from television for a year and a half.

The two, who had previously never crossed paths, are now both on SmackDown with similar goals. Many thought this would bond the two massive stars, but tension has also risen between them.

LA Knight needs to be careful around The Viper. This article will look at reasons why The Megastar needs to keep an eye on Orton and avoid The Legend Killer at all costs. It may be the only way he can truly make it to the top in one piece.

Below are four possible reasons why LA Knight should steer clear of Randy Orton in WWE.

#4. Randy Orton could steal LA Knight's shine in WWE

LA Knight's ascent in WWE has been something to marvel at. It wasn't much more than a year ago that The Megastar was named Max Dupri and managed the Maximum Male Models faction. He then broke out of the gimmick upon Triple H's rise to power in the promotion.

With Triple H's backing and blessing, Knight began to take advantage of every bit of screen time he received. From there, his WWE star grew bigger and bigger. The audience became hooked, and he has become arguably the most popular star in the promotion.

Still, LA Knight is relatively new to the main event scene, and Randy Orton has been forming a bond with fans since 2002. The Viper hanging around Knight could lead to The Megastar's shine fading in favor of Orton's massive star power.

#3. The Viper could take away LA Knight's focus on Roman Reigns

LA Knight and Roman Reigns

LA Knight isn't only potentially losing his popularity by being around Randy Orton too much, the 14-time world champion could end up doing something worse to The Megastar. Randy Orton could take away LA Knight's focus from Roman Reigns.

Knight battled the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to interference from Jimmy Uso, Knight failed to defeat the reigning champion. He has made it clear since then that he plans to take down The Bloodline.

If Orton becomes a distraction to The Megastar, it may prove detrimental to Knight achieving his goals. It seems borderline impossible for a single man to take down Reigns and his Bloodline, but it becomes even more unlikely if LA Knight is distracted.

#2. Randy Orton and LA Knight both want championship gold

While LA Knight absolutely wants to tear down The Bloodline, his goal is bigger than that. The faction has proven to be a menace to various WWE Superstars, but winning championship gold will always be The Megastar's primary goal.

The most obvious thing Knight wants to take is Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With that being said, he would likely have no issues taking Logan Paul's United States Championship if the opportunity were to be presented.

The Megastar simply can't turn his attention to The Viper. Orton will serve as a massive distraction towards his title goals, but worse yet, Randy is an extremely decorated champion. If Knight doesn't focus, Orton could win the gold before LA Knight himself can.

#1. Orton could turn on The Megastar at any moment

Randy Orton hitting the RKO

The final reason why LA Knight should keep his eyes on the former WWE Champion and keep his distance, comes down to Orton's history. Randy Orton is the least trustworthy star in the history of the company.

Whether it was Ted Dibiase Jr., Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Edge, or any other number of performers, if Randy sees the opportunity to get ahead by betraying them, he will do exactly that. In fact, Orton will attack people just for fun. He is a vicious WWE Superstar.

LA Knight should watch his back, as that could inevitably be in his future. If he and Orton remain friendly, The Viper will certainly turn on him. If the two end up at odds, Orton will still find a way to hurt The Megastar. Randy is diabolical and should be avoided.

