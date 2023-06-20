4 possible reasons why Logan Paul is in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This week on RAW, Logan Paul made his much-awaited return to WWE. Upon his return to RAW, Paul also made a massive announcement. The Cleveland-born superstar announced that he will be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Since making this announcement on RAW, fans have been buzzed about Paul's inclusion in the ladder match. While many expressed their delight on social media over the same, some are left confused as to why the YouTuber is a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Below, we will look at four possible reasons why Logan Paul is set to make his in-ring return at Money in the Bank 2023.

#5. Logan Paul adds star power to the match

Logan Paul making his entrance at WrestleMania 39. Image Credits: wwe.com

Before Logan Paul could make his WWE debut, many doubted the 28-year-old. While the doubt was natural considering he hadn't wrestled in a ring before, Paul's star power was visible since day one. He mixed his popularity and in-ring skills to gain a lot of fans in the WWE Universe.

Naturally, this massive fanbase Paul has is a massive boost to the Money in the Bank ladder match. If anything, it only adds star power to the contest which will pay dividends to both WWE and every wrestler competing in the ladder match.

#4. Makes it more unpredictable

If anything, Logan Paul's inclusion in the Money in the Bank ladder match has only made things unpredictable. With so many talented wrestlers set to be a part of the competition, Paul's addition has only created confusion regarding who is going to unhook the briefcase.

However, this is confusing in a good way. Because since Paul has been announced as a competitor at MITB, it has only gone on to make the winner of the even more uncertain.

This unpredictability that Paul has caused will add to a lot of excitement. Considering that the Money in the Bank match now has wrestlers who have good charisma. The contest has wrestlers who are good with their aerial techniques and it will be very interesting to watch this match.

#3. He has displayed an aerial ability

Logan Pau's in-ring abilities were only in doubt before he could make his wrestling debut. However, since he made his first appearance in the ring, many fans believed that Paul is a natural at wrestling.

While watching him cut promos was not a massive surprise, what shocked many is Paul's ability in the air. Despite not being a wrestler for a long time, the 28-year-old displayed great aerial ability which is a difficult task to master.

Paul's willingness to jump over the top rope without any hesitation among his other antics earned him the respect of WWE fans over the world. This is why the 28-year-old's addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match could be a great move.

#2. Possible match with Ricochet in the near future

Among the many iconic moments, WWE created this year, the one that stood out the most was between Logan Paul and Ricochet. At Royal Rumble 2023, Paul shocked many in the WWE Universe when he entered the Rumble at number 29.

While the YouTuber was unsuccessful in winning the competition, a moment he shared with Ricochet went on to become iconic. During the match, Paul and Ricochet stood at opposite ends of the ring and jumped over the rope to create a memorable mid-air collision.

This collision was not only enjoyed by WWE fans at the moment but also later on social media. While Paul got a lot of credit, Ricochet's efforts were somehow overshadowed. Maybe, Paul and Ricochet could once again create such a moment that could later turn into a rivalry.

#1. To face Seth Rollins and reignite the feud

Before Logan Paul could return this week on Monday Night RAW, the 28-year-old was last seen at WrestleMania 39. At the mega event, Paul faced Seth Rollins in a singles match.

Despite putting up a valiant effort, the YouTuber ended up on the losing side. Since then, he has not been able to avenge his loss to Rollins. However, if Paul wins the MITB ladder match, he would have the opportunity to seek revenge.

Not only will Paul be able to avenge his loss, but he can also have an opportunity at Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship if the former wins at MITB. The fued between The Maverick and The Visionary will make for an interesting rivalry and TV programming.

