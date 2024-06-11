4 Possible reasons why Otis has not protested against Chad Gable after multiple opportunities on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW continued one of the most engaging and interesting storylines across all of professional wrestling. The ongoing Alpha Academy saga has fans hooked, and for good reason.

The Alpha Academy is a stable led by Chad Gable that also comprises Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. While they were one big happy family for a while, Gable recently turned heel and has been humiliating the trio regularly.

Otis has teased standing up to Chad Gable many times. Fans desperately want him to exact revenge on his long-time partner. However, the former Money in the Bank winner has remained loyal to Master Gable.

On the latest episode of the red show, Otis had some opportunities to shut Gable down, but he didn't do it. This article will look at four possible reasons why the powerhouse has not protested against Chad Gable after multiple opportunities on WWE RAW.

#4 Otis could be planning to cut ties with Gable by costing him a win at Clash at the Castle

Chad Gable has been chasing the WWE Intercontinental Championship for months. His initial target was Gunther, and the two had an incredible series of matches on Monday Night RAW.

Once Gunther lost the prized title to Sami Zayn, the latter became Gable's prime target in WWE. Now, Master Gable has another chance to win the gold, as he'll challenge Zayn at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday.

Otis may not have struck Gable yet, nor adequately defended himself, because he intends to do it where it counts the most. He may seem less intelligent than those around him, but he is a veteran. The fan-favorite star knows that costing Gable the title he wants more than anything will be the ultimate revenge. As a result, the former Tag Team Champion is being patient.

#3 He could be plotting with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri

Alpha Academy originally consisted of Chad Gable and Otis. As a duo, they found significant success, even holding the WWE World Tag Team Title. Still, things became bigger and better for the faction once they added Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to the mix.

Unfortunately, both Tozawa and Dupri routinely face the wrath of Chad Gable. While they aren't slapped around like Otis, they are verbally abused, and WWE fans have seemingly had enough of it.

Otis may not have snapped on Gable yet because of his stablemates. However, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis may be planning to leave Master Gable's side as a unit. Otis has a big heart, and his equation with Tozawa and Dupri proves it.

#2 WWE could be extending the storyline to make Otis a singles star

Triple H's vision for WWE is vastly different from that of Vince McMahon's. McMahon, especially in his later years, routinely rushed angles, ignored history and logic, and would change things on the fly, which seemingly hampered long-term storylines.

While The Game isn't perfect, his product is slow and methodical, with an emphasis on characters and story. The success of The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and others is proof that what he does works.

WWE and Triple H may not have booked Otis to turn on Gable yet because they want to slowly make the former Heavy Machinery member a legitimate singles star. If the turn was rushed, Otis may be left directionless. If the story progresses slowly, the powerhouse can form a deeper connection with the audience.

#1 Otis might be truly loyal to Chad Gable

The final potential reason why Otis hasn't turned on Chad Gable yet on WWE programming could come down to one word: loyalty. The powerful big man even spoke on this subject during Monday Night RAW this week.

At one point, Otis was on top of the world in WWE. He was dating Mandy Rose, held the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, and had a tag team partner in Tucker Knight. Unfortunately, Tucker betrayed him, Otis lost his briefcase, and Rose moved on. When he was stuck, it was his best friend, Chad Gable, who was there for him.

Otis knows that losing Tucker, Mandy Rose, and the MITB briefcase could have cost him his career if Gable had not helped him. Hence, his refusal to move on is likely linked to his loyalty toward Master Gable.

