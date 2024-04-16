It's a new era in the WWE, and Triple H made another move to reiterate that. After The Awesome Truth retrieved the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40, Triple H and Adam Pearce presented The Miz and R-Truth with new belts this week on the Monday Night Show.

The longtime veterans are now the WWE World Tag Team Champions after their win in Philadelphia. The duo stuck around for the ensuing match to crown their first challengers.

A lot has changed since Triple H assumed control of Creative in WWE. He split the Undisputed Tag Team titles for four possible reasons.

#4 It makes it easier to write angles

With over 50 stars on each brand, WWE has many storylines it needs to book for talent. The easiest angles to write usually involve championships.

Having two sets of tag team titles makes it easier to base a storyline around a title. Instead of having a feud between two teams, those teams can battle over a set of titles.

When the belts were unified, many teams were left without something to do. With two sets again, writers can book an extra feud for each brand.

#3 WWE is in a New Era following WrestleMania 40

Things are changing by the day in The New Era of WWE.

Every show after WrestleMania 40 has repeatedly used the line "It's a new era." This relays that after the merger with the UFC into TKO, WWE is entering a new era of operation and presentation.

That line also refers to Triple H's current role as the leading voice in creative decisions. For decades, Vince McMahon had the last word in booking, but he was removed from power due to various factors outside of the ring.

Replacing the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles with new names and belts emphasizes that this is indeed a new era.

#2 It opens up title opportunities to more WWE stars

Xavier Woods has won a lot of tag team gold but not singles titles.

The Stamford-based promotion has over 100 stars combined on the rosters of both RAW and SmackDown. Factor in NXT and injured stars, and that number balloons to nearly 150.

Even with such a loaded roster, a good portion of those performers may never capture singles gold. Someone like Otis is beloved by the fans but probably won't win a singles title.

Chad Gable is also a fan favorite but has primarily been a tag team specialist. He is currently pursuing the Intercontinental Championship but wouldn't have won a title if not for two sets of tag team titles.

#1 SmackDown and RAW are both loaded with teams

A big reason for separating the Undisputed Tag Team Titles is the amount of teams currently on RAW and SmackDown. While it used to be mainly a five or six-team division on each brand, things are different in 2024.

RAW has The New Day, DIY, Awesome Truth, The Creeds, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, Imperium, and any combination of The Judgment Day. Add the Viking Raiders when Erik is medically cleared, making nine duos.

SmackDown is also stacked with A-Town Down Under, The New Catch Republic, The Authors of Pain, and The Street Profits. The blue brand also has Pretty Deadly, The O.C., Legado Del Fantasma, and the LWO.

The new era features tag team wrestling on both brands, and shows are loaded with past and future champions.

