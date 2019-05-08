4 Possible Reasons why Sami Zayn was seemingly written off Monday Night Raw

Why was Sami Zayn put in a garbage truck on Monday Night Raw

Sami Zayn returned to WWE the night after WrestleMania and was able to unveil this new heel character where he showed that he had had enough of the WWE Universe and their excuses. Over the past few weeks, Zayn hasn't had to wrestle since the company has given him a mic and allowed him to deliver some interesting promos that show just how low Zayn is feeling at present.

This week on Raw, Zayn was attacked by Braun Strowman and after being chased into the backstage area he was thrown into a garbage bin and then emptied into the actual truck when it came along to empty the bin.

This obviously writes Sami Zayn off WWE TV for the foreseeable future, but why did WWE need to take The Underdog From The Underground off WWE TV right before the European Tour?

#4. WWE want to debut a new character

Could Sami Zayn be looking for a change of character

WWE has its own guidelines and when they decide that they want to introduce a new character they often "kill off" the old one. Of course not many superstars are put into the trash, that sort of thing is reserved for Eric Bischoff, but this could be WWE's way of allowing Zayn to come back as a new character since his current one has run its course.

What is Zayn's current character? He comes to the ring, complains about his life and then exits with some catchy end to the segment. It's now really a character and he doesn't seem as though he's someone who's interested in wrestling anymore so the company needs to change that up a little so that he can wrestle again.

Perhaps it's time to bring back El Generico since the WWE Universe is aware that it's Sami and it would allow him to enjoy wrestling under a mask once again.

