4 Possible replacements for Cody Rhodes on RAW

RAW could look different after Cody Rhodes officially challenged Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. WWE finally addressed one lingering question as Triple H confirmed the huge match following a tumultuous press conference.

With that monumental decision finally made, The American Nightmare will likely appear mainly on SmackDown until WrestleMania 40. Whether Rhodes is officially a part of the blue brand will probably be addressed on SmackDown.

If that is the case, then Monday nights are left with a massive void atop its pool of babyfaces. Seth Rollins also fills that role as the World Heavyweight Champion, but a spot will open up on RAW if Cody leaves. The next four stars could fill that void.

#4 Jey Uso could genuinely join the main event

Over the last two years, Jey Uso has ventured out into singles action. He also left the Bloodline to branch out on his own. This move has been extremely popular, with Jey becoming one of the top faces in WWE.

Despite his popularity, Cody helped with his move to RAW. Part of Jey's success on RAW is thanks to Rhodes. If The American Nightmare joins SmackDown, Uso can pick up the ball and run with it.

He's already started to do so by stepping up to Gunther. While it seems like Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso is the match for WrestleMania 40, the latter may challenge the Intercontinental Champion sometime soon. Beating the unbeatable Ring General would only increase Jey's stock in WWE and on RAW.

#3 Sami Zayn is gunning for gold on RAW

Like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn's stock as a top face in WWE has greatly risen over the last two years. The fans love him, and he passionately defends other stars like Jey, Rhodes, and CM Punk.

Zayn had his shot to dethrone Roman Reigns but was cut out at the knees by the Bloodline. He has proven he can be a top guy but needs backing from officials. The fans love him and would welcome a title win for Zayn if it happened.

While a major title run may not be in the cards for Sami, he can still rise the ranks to fill Cody's spot if he departs for SmackDown. It will be poetic since Cody facilitated Jey's move to RAW, sending Kevin Owens to SmackDown. Losing another ally would only build more sympathy for The Ultimate Underdog.

#2 Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster

Reinforcements are waiting in the wings in NXT. Bron Breakker has had a few appearances on RAW and has been recently approached by both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis.

If Breakker and Baron Corbin do not take the tag team titles from the D'Angelo Family, the former NXT Champ will join the main roster. His spot in the Royal Rumble was reportedly for Brock Lesnar, but the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon changed that plan.

The two-time NXT Champion is an exceptional athlete and is already known by fans. They bark at him like they did for his father, Rick Steiner. Bron had a sequence with Gunther during the Rumble, which could lead to a match at WrestleMania 40.

The future could be now if Breakker joins RAW and fills the void left by a Cody move to SmackDown.

#1 LA Knight could use a new direction

The Megastar would be a good trade piece if Rhodes ends up on SmackDown.

Someone who would benefit from a move to RAW would be LA Knight. If Cody joins SmackDown, then someone needs to go the other way. Knight is one of the most over stars in WWE. Despite that, he has yet to capture gold.

That could change with the announcement of Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Cody gets another crack at The Tribal Chief, while Knight gets a fresh start on RAW. He could go after the World Heavyweight Title or the Intercontinental Title since he hasn't faced Gunther.

Since the roster move is transactional, it makes sense for a SmackDown star to go to the other brand if/when Rhodes goes to SmackDown. They've taken different paths, but LA Knight is one of the biggest faces in WWE and could take Cody's spot on Monday Nights.

