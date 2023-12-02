4 possible replacements for Kevin Owens in the WWE United States Championship Tournament

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a big show this week. Randy Orton returned to the blue brand after a year and a half, and Kairi Sane had her first singles match in over three years.

One of the biggest parts of the program came in the form of a Logan Paul segment. The reigning United States Champion gloated about his victory and then revealed an eight-man tournament to crown a new contender for his coveted prize.

Kevin Owens is set to participate in the tournament. After a verbal back-and-forth, he had a match with Grayson Waller. Waller, alongside Austin Theory, managed to do a number of things on Kevin's hand, using the ropes, ring post, and steel stairs to potentially injure it.

Some fear that The Prizefighter's hand is now broken. While an official medical diagnosis is not yet available, a broken hand could mean he will be taken out of the tournament. If Owens cannot compete, Nick Aldis will need to find a replacement of some kind. This article will look at four stars who could step up if necessary.

Below are four possible replacements for Kevin Owens in the WWE United States Championship Tournament.

#4. AJ Styles has been missing

AJ Styles in Mexico

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers ever. Prior to WWE, he worked for ROH, TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even World Championship Wrestling. He joined the biggest wrestling company in the world in 2016 and has been a top star ever since.

The Phenomenal One has not been seen on television for quite some time. He was injured in an assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso backstage ahead of Crown Jewel 2023. While many thought he would be back on WWE programming by now, he has yet to show back up.

The perfect way for AJ to return may be as Kevin Owens' substitute if deemed necessary. He is talented enough to always be worthy of title contention. Addtionally, the philosophy of a replacement is that it should usually be as big or bigger than the original plan. Styles is certainly as big of a name as Owens.

#3. Montez Ford could break out as a singles star

Montez Ford

Montez Ford is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE. He is one-half of the Street Profits. The duo have won the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles, NXT Tag Team Titles, RAW Tag Team Titles, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Lately, Ford has been showing a new side of himself. Angelo Dawkins and Montez both joined Bobby Lashley in a brand new stable. While the group is not currently named, they have united with the goal of taking over WWE SmackDown. With this alliance came a heel turn for the Street Profits.

Still, just because they are a tag team within a stable does not mean that Montez cannot pursue singles gold. He could be part of the tournament and hope to win, just as Bobby will. Lashley and Ford could even end up meeting in the finals if all goes according to plan.

#2. Butch is all alone

Expand Tweet

Butch is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He first joined WWE through NXT UK back when he was known as Pete Dunne. He won the United Kingdom Championship and then later moved to NXT, where he held the NXT Tag Team Titles. Dunne later moved to the main roster, where he was renamed Butch.

For the longest time, Butch has been associated with The Brawling Brutes. Unfortunately, that may not be the case moving forward. Sheamus has been absent for months, and Ridge Holland walked away from The Bruiserweight and has not been seen since.

If Butch is truly alone in WWE moving forward, a tournament could be what helps elevate him as a singles star. He came in second place in the inaugural United Kingdom Championship Tournament, so there is reason to believe he can also do well in the United States Championship Tournament.

#1. Axiom had a spotlight on WWE SmackDown recently

Expand Tweet

Axiom is an incredible professional wrestler. Originally from Spain, he joined NXT UK under the name A-Kid and won the Heritage Cup. He later moved to the United States and became known as Axiom on NXT.

The Spanish superstar has spent his WWE career in the NXT system, but he did have a match on the main roster recently. He battled Dragon Lee on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While he came up short, Axiom looked like a star.

There is little doubt that the athletic Axiom could fit in on the main roster at any point in time. Bringing him back for another run as Kevin Owens' substitute could be another test to see how he adjusts to the big show and potentially allow for him to put on some bangers. There is also that NXT spot that he could always fill.

Who do you want to see replace Kevin Owens in the United States Championship Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below!