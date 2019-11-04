4 Possible things Seth Rollins will talk about on WWE Raw tonight

This will be Seth on Raw tonight, just without the Universal Title. Since he doesn't have it anymore.

It's been a rough few days for Seth Rollins.

Not only did he lose the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but he lost it in absolutely brutal fashion to Bray Wyatt. To add insult to injury, he also wound up stranded in the Middle Eastern country for hours while attempting to get back home.

So, with all that jazz on his mind, "The Architect" sent out the following message on Twitter earlier this morning.

So much swirling in my head after #CrownJewel. Thank you @dubaitourism & @RingsideC #RingsideFest & all of our incredible fans for the weekend. Will address my future tonight on #Raw. pic.twitter.com/e0i7idhkdO — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 4, 2019

With Seth's beloved Universal Championship in the hands of a SmackDown Superstar, and with Brock Lesnar bringing his WWE Championship to Raw, what could Rollins have in mind? Well, that's just the sort of stuff they pay us to think about around here. So, we did. For a good whole.... I dunno... *looks at watch* oh, I don't have a watch... *looks at phone* fifteen minutes, and here's what we came up with.

#4 He's taking some time off

Seth Rollins (courtesy of WWE.com)

When you're as busy a guy as Seth Rollins, the wear and tear can really... uh... wear and tear on you. Since first winning the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, he's been working non-stop - and taking quite a few beatings in the process.

If he wasn't being dismantled by Lesnar, he was being attacked by The Fiend. And that's not even taking into consideration his match with Wyatt at Hell in a Cell.

It's more than likely that Rollins has some nagging injuries we don't know about that he'd like to give some time to heal up.

So, there's a good chance that he'll announce that he's taking some time off to head back to Iowa, recharge, and consider his future in WWE.

It's probably not very likely, of course. Rollins doesn't seem like the guy who wants to be away from the ring unless he has to. But, it's still a possibility.

