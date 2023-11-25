4 possible twists in the Men's WarGames Match ranked from least to most likely: Massive heel turn, CM Punk's return, and more

We are less than ten hours away from this year's Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, to be aired from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Survivor Series will feature two WarGames matches inside the double-ring structure.

In the Men's WarGames match, Team Cody Rhodes, consisting of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton, will go up against Judgment Day, who will be bolstered by the addition of Drew McIntyre.

With that being said, let's discuss four possible twists that might take place in the Men's WarGames match this year.

#4. CM Punk might return to replace Jey Uso at the Survivor Series WarGames match

One such twist that might take place on the show could be CM Punk making an unexpected comeback at Saturday's PLE, replacing Jey Uso in the WarGames match.

A possible scenario that might unfold could see Judgment Day attacking Jey Uso backstage before the match, which could render Jey unable to compete. This would pave the way for Punk to make his unexpected comeback. He could join forces with Team Cody Rhodes as their fifth member for the double-ring structured match.

#3. Rhea Ripley might enter the ring

Another twist that is being speculated is Rhea Ripley's entry. The Eradicator might enter the double-ring structured match to provide aid to the villainous faction. She might make her entry when the structure opens up for a contestant.

However, if this scenario unfolds, it might backfire on Rhea Ripley, as Randy Orton may strike the Women's World Champion with an RKO, given his history of attacking female wrestlers.

#2. Damian Priest might cash in his MITB briefcase

Another major twist could see Damian Priest making another attempt for a successful MITB cash-in during or after the match. As both Seth Rollins and Damian Priest will be inside the structure, it increases the likelihood of Priest securing an opportunity to take the World Heavyweight Championship from the Visionary.

We could see Priest initially taking down other members of Team Cody Rhodes along with the Judgment Day. After this, he could officially cash in his briefcase and snatch the World Heavyweight title from Seth Rollins.

#1. Randy Orton might attack Jey Uso during the match

Randy Orton attacking Jey Uso is a possibility that cannot be ruled out. The possible reason behind the Viper targeting his own team member is an existing conflict born out of his last appearance.

The scenario that might unfold could see both Orton and Jey engaging in a heated argument during the match, leading to the Viper losing his cool and delivering an RKO to the former Right Hand Man. This might also plant seeds for a future heel turn for the Apex Predator.

Are you excited for Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section.

