The 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble was an exhilirating affair with great action, heartwarming returns and some epic moments that will last long in memory. From Logan Paul and Ricochet's insane high-flying collision to Cody Rhodes and Gunther's amazing mini-match to finish it off, the Rumble was a ton of fun.

One of the best things about the match was the way it tied into past storylines, advanced ongoing ones and teased potential future feuds. In the process, it may have set up a few storylines for WrestleMania 39 via face-offs, eliminations and one particularly confusing booking decision. Which possible feuds were set up for the Show of Shows by the 30-man battle royale?

Let's look at four potential WrestleMania 39 storylines WWE might have set up with the 2023 men's Royal Rumble

#4: Gunther's incredible turn as the men's Royal Rumble Iron Man set up a myriad of potential WrestleMania 39 feuds

A face off that had the WWE Universe roaring!

WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther turned in a performance for the record books on his way to spending more than 71 minutes in the Royal Rumble. The Ring General started off by raising the roof with great rival Sheamus, then went on to have epic showdowns with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar among others. He even had a mini-classic with Cody Rhodes before being eliminated last to punctuate an all-time great performance.

The Intercontinental champion thus set up a good number of WrestleMania-level feuds with multiple top stars by the end of the match. Which hard-hitting clash will he end up having at the Show of Shows? It remains to be seen!

#3: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley look set to complete their trilogy at WrestleMania 39 after their Royal Rumble encounter

eliminates The Beast in the Men's BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE! @fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! BROCK LESNAR IS DESTROYING EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!@fightbobby eliminates The Beast in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match and @BrockLesnar is taking out his frustrations at ringside! https://t.co/vW8PtO9I0F

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley entered the 2023 men's Royal Rumble at #12 and #13 respectively, getting up to their usual destructive habits. They didn't last long in the match, though, with Lashley eliminating The Beast in three minutes. The All Might was eliminated by Seth Rollins shortly after. Lesnar's reaction to being eliminated seemed to indicate that the story between the two behemoths was far from over, though.

The ten-time world champion trashed the ringside area, attacking Baron Corbin and an official in the process. We fully expect The Conqueror to return soon for his due, leading to a match with The All Mighty at Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 39. If WWE chooses to have the match at the Show of Shows, it is definitely big enough to light up either night of their flagship show.

#2: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio looks set to happen at WrestleMania 39

Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter the 2023 men's Royal Rumble at #17 but he never showed up. This left the crowd befuddled and wondering what happened to The Biggest Little Man. The mystery quickly cleared up as Dominik Mysterio came out at #18 wearing his father's mask, implying that he had put the former out of action.

This was the latest chapter in the saga of the Mysterios which is widely anticipated to conclude on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. The mask is one of the most sacred objects in Lucha Libre, so Dominik's actions are sure to escalate tensions with his dad. Could a WrestleMania 39 mask match take place due to the events of the Royal Rumble? We can't wait to see what comes next!

#1: 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is set to take on WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes' long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble did not disappoint, as The American Nightmare received a huge ovation. He went on to outlast every other man in the match and fulfill his promise to win the Rumble, having an incredible mini-match finale with Gunther, who was this year's Iron Man. Rhodes outlasted The Ring General to win the 30-man epic and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 39, which means as of now, he is set to challenge the Undisputed Universal champion in Hollywood.

When The American Nightmare will challenge Roman Reigns at the So-Fi Stadium, it remains to be seen. There have been rumors that The Tribal Chief will be stripped of the WWE championship leading to a RAW tournament to determine who faces the Rumble winner on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. In the meantime, however, Rhodes looks set to face Reigns in Tinseltown and possibly be the man that finally dethrones The Tribal Chief.

