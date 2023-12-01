4 post-Survivor Series questions that need answers on WWE SmackDown

The post-Survivor Series 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with much to address. The fallout from an unforgettable night in the All-State Arena is set to continue, headlined by a Randy Orton appearance on the blue brand. United States champion Logan Paul is also set to return for the first time since winning the title.

With The Viper and The Maverick coming to the Friday Night show, an already must-see show now looks like a can't-miss spectacle. With all the fallout to be addressed, a few points of intrigue arise that need to be resolved by the end of the night.

Here are four important questions from Survivor Series weekend that need to be addressed on WWE SmackDown

#4: How will Survivor Series' WWE SmackDown representation kick on from the events of the night?

The Survivor Series 2023 card featured nine WWE SmackDown stars across two matches. The Women's War Games match, which was arguably the best on the night, featured an ending that could lead to a blockbuster Damage CTRL split at any moment. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar kicked off his run as a heel by dispatching Dragon Lee, who was defending Rey Mysterio's honour.

These results set up an intriguing number of questions to be addressed on the blue brand. Will Bayley be kicked out for taking the pin at The Thanksgiving Spectacle? Who will step up to challenge Iyo Sky for the Women's Championship? What's next for Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi? Will Rey Mysterio or Carlito return for revenge on Santos Escobar? Is Escobar done with Dragon Lee?

Friday Night promises to be a thrill ride of a show.

#3: How will the rest of the WWE SmackDown roster kick off the road to the 2024 Royal Rumble?

Due to WWE's tendency to book fewer matches on PLE cards under the Triple H regime, many top stars are often missing from these events. Survivor Series was no exception despite being a traditional "Big Four" show, with plenty of star power missing from The All-State Arena.

From Roman Reigns to LA Knight to Bobby Lashley to Kevin Owens, many top stars missed The Thanksgiving Spectacle. Now that the show is in the rearview mirror, how will these competitors kick off the road to the 2024 Royal Rumble? Will any of them follow Cody Rhodes' footsteps and declare for the 30-man match? Heading into the Florida event, will any feuds be initiated for the rest of the card?

Fans will be interested to see how the blue brand drums up interest heading into the end of the year.

#2: Which WWE SmackDown star will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Title on the road to The 2024 Royal Rumble?

United States champion Logan Paul returns to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel on the post-Survivor Series SmackDown episode. The Social Media Megastar has brandished the title proudly outside the company, bringing it to most of his media appearances and bringing many eyes to it. Fans have sung his praises, hailing his unique ability to spotlight the championship to a new audience.

With The Maverick returning to the blue brand, who will step up to him? With the man he dethroned currently out injured, will Dragon Lee or Carlito take over that quest? Will a pact be revealed between Paul and Santos Escobar where it turns out that the latter helped the former win at Crown Jewel in exchange for a future title shot? Or will the likes of Kevin Owens or LA Knight be the ones to lay down the gauntlet?

We can't wait to see what the champion gets up to.

#1: How will Randy Orton handle his business with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

After triumphant returns at Survivor Series and RAW, Randy Orton's comeback tour rolls into WWE SmackDown with fearsome intent. The Viper made it clear on Monday Night that he would make a beeline for The Bloodline after his heroic return, promising to dish out "receipts" to the faction that put him on the shelf.

As The Apex Predator makes his much-anticipated return to the blue brand, what's his plan to outwit Roman Reigns' dominant family? Will he come after them alone or bring backup in the form of Cody Rhodes or even Jey Uso? Will his revenge plot lead to a match against The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Who will he target first, and how?

We can't wait to see what the 14-time world champion has cooked up!

