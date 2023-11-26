4 potential directions for CM Punk following his surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames 

CM Punk made his surprising return to WWE after 9 years at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Best in the World returned following the Men's WarGames Match between Cody Rhodes and team versus The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

With The Voice of the Voiceless finally back in WWE, it will be interesting to see what is next for him. The following piece will look at four possible directions for CM Punk following his surprise comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Seth Rollins turns on CM Punk following the latter's return at Survivor Series: WarGames

Seth Rollins featured in the Men's WarGames Match last night at Survivor Series. The Visionary had a decent showing in the high-profile match, playing a major role in his team's victory.

With that, his ongoing angle with The Judgment Day has seemingly reached its climax. Hence, the company could book him in a fresh feud in the coming days.

One such potential angle could see Seth Rollins turn heel on CM Punk to lay down the breadcrumbs for a blockbuster match.

Given The Architect has had issues with The Best in the World in the past, Rollins turning on Punk would make total sense.

#3. The Best in the World collides with The King of Strong Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura has been calling out a mystery opponent for quite some time now. However, nothing has come of it yet. Many believe that The King of Strong Styles is targeting CM Punk.

If that is indeed the case then the duo could finally clash with each other in the coming days, given Punk's return last night. Nakamura could lay waste to The Voice of the Voiceless on the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE RAW to plant seeds of a massive feud.

#2. Drew McIntyre targets Punk

Survivor Series: WarGames didn't turn out well for Drew McIntyre as his team faced a humiliating defeat in the Men's WarGames Match. However, The Scottish Psychopath is in the news for different reasons as he reportedly stormed out of the arena following WWE Survivor Series.

One should note that this is still a developing story and McIntyre's antics is most likely a work. Nonetheless, the creative team could use this angle to weave an interesting storyline involving The Scottish Psychopath and Punk.

WWE could have McIntyre target The Best in the World in the coming days, leading to a potential match at Royal Rumble 2024.

#1. Could CM Punk be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is currently the poster boy of WWE. The Tribal Chief has had a dominant reign since winning the Unviersal Title three years ago.

Many high-profile names such as Goldberg, John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and more have tried but failed to stop Reigns in his stride. However, could CM Punk be the one to finally to the unthinkable?

Truth be told, The Voice of the Voiceless has all the attributes to defeat Roman Reigns. Given his calibre, it wouldn't be surpsing if Punk is the guy to finally dethrone Roman Reigns.

Do you want CM Punk to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

