4 potential directions for Roman Reigns following WWE Night of Champions 2023 - feud against a wrestling legend, more family drama

Roman Reigns joined forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer as they failed to prevail over their rivals due to Jimmy Uso's betrayal.

Following his loss at the Premium Live Event, fans have been wondering what is next for The Head of the Table.

The following piece will look at four potential directions for Roman Reigns following WWE Night of Champions 2023.

#4. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a WWE Night of Champions rematch

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso turning on Roman Reigns resulted in The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa's loss against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions.

Hence, it would not be surprising if Reigns used that as an excuse to demand a rematch against the former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter. If that happens, we could witness a rematch between the two teams in the near future.

#3. The Bloodline family drama

Jimmy Uso's betrayal at WWE Night of Champions could land him in hot waters. Fans can expect an irate Roman Reigns to look to exact revenge on the 37-year-old star in the coming days.

Given how things unfolded at the Saudi spectacle, a potential feud between Reigns and Jimmy looks highly likely. However, it wouldn't be surprising if The Tribal Chief targets Jey Uso to torment his twin brother Jimmy.

#2. The Head of the Table and The All Mighty cross paths

Even since WWE switched Bobby Lashley to SmackDown in the draft, fans have been speculating about a potential feud between The All Mighty and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Lashley isn't a part of any major angle on the blue brand currently, that could change if the Stamford-based company decides to pit Lashley against Reigns in the coming days. Given that he is one of the company's top babyfaces, the former WWE Champion feuding with The Tribal Chief would make total sense.

Moreover, Lashley is one of the few names who could pose a serious threat to Roman's title reign.

#1. Roman Reigns feuds against AJ Styles

As reported earlier, AJ Styles was set to lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship following WWE Backlash. However, it didn't come to fruition.

Instead, Styles was involved in a program against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, with The Phenomenal One losing his match at WWE Night of Champions, his ongoing feud against Rollins has seemingly reached its end.

Hence, WWE could push Styles into a blockbuster feud against Roman Reigns in the coming days.

Who should Roman Reigns face next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

