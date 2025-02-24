4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The final episode of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber is sure to pack a punch for fans ahead of the premium live event. The PLE will take place this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

WWE has been building several top rivalries heading into WrestleMania 41, and Elimination Chamber will be the final major stop before The Show of Shows. The upcoming episode of RAW can do a lot to increase fans’ interest.

Bianca Belair and Naomi will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The other title match of the night will see Lyra Valkyria defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai.

WWE fans will also see Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY interact before their big match on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025. Gunther and Jey Uso will also be in the building to shoot some daggers at each other.

Check out the four potential endings to WWE RAW on Monday night.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The rivalry between these two top women’s tag teams is just heating up in WWE. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are also prime suspects in the backstage attack on Jade Cargill, and that has added a lot more flavor to the feud.

RAW will host a match between the two sides, and fans could see the contest close out the show. The heels could cheat their way to a win over Bianca Belair and Naomi by having Dominik Mysterio in the back play Jade Cargill’s music.

The distraction would be enough to get them to win and keep the rivalry going. It would be good to have the titles change hands before WrestleMania to book another top match.

#3. Jade Cargill actually returns to RAW

Another way the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match could end to close out the show is with Jade Cargill’s return.

The hard-fought contest could end with Naomi and Bianca Belair retaining their titles and also showing that they have avenged Jade Cargill. Just then, The Storm’s music could hit and she could show up on the stage.

Without entering the ring or uttering a word, Cargill's appearance could excite fans and leave a lot of questions unanswered. That could prompt fans to tune in to Elimination Chamber to see if Jade Cargill will interfere in the Women’s Chamber match or appear on next week’s episode of RAW.

#2. IYO SKY gets the better of Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship after the Elimination Chamber PLE. This could be SKY’s last hope of getting a top match for WrestleMania 41.

The winner of the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match will challenge the reigning Women’s World Champion at ‘Mania. The match could shake things up if IYO SKY wins the title and takes it to WrestleMania 41.

IYO SKY could make a statement on RAW. She could attack Rhea Ripley during her promo to close out the show where she addresses the Chamber participants. She could hit her opponent with a Moonsault to show what she is capable of.

The angle will put SKY ahead of the clash and also show that she is extremely bitter at The Nightmare. It could help the rivalry hold the fans' attention after the Toronto PLE.

#1. Seth Rollins stands tall to close out WWE RAW

Adam Pearce has announced that Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Logan Paul will be in the building for RAW this week. All three men will compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match in hopes of becoming Cody Rhodes’ challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rollins has been walking on an edge, and he could show what he is capable of just before the match. The three men could have a joint segment to close the show. Logan could attack both men, with the segment ending in a Stomp from The Visionary to CM Punk and Logan Paul.

It’s unlikely that Seth Rollins will walk out of the Chamber as the winner. Triple H could give him a big segment ahead of Elimination Chamber, where he could come face-to-face with Roman Reigns to begin their WrestleMania feud.

