4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE RAW is expected to be a thrilling show with a packed card. The show will have major implications for Elimination Chamber: Toronto, which is less than two weeks away.

Four matches have been confirmed. Penta will face Pete Dunne in a rematch from a few years ago, and the returning AJ Styles will take on Dominik Mysterio. Lastly, two important Elimination Chamber qualifiers have been announced.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will face off for the opportunity to enter the Women's Chamber. A storied rivalry will be reignited as Seth "Freakin" Rollins goes up against Finn Balor in another massive qualifying match.

On that note, let's look at four potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.

#4. CM Punk could stare down Seth "Freakin" Rollins to close WWE RAW

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Balor has been hyped for two weeks, and given the star power of these two veterans, it is likely to headline tonight's show.

The Rollins-Balor saga dates back to 2016. Neither man will back down, and their match will certainly be competitive. However, The Visionary enters the match with more momentum and a better story.

Hence, Rollins will likely emerge as the victor. Fans shouldn't expect his celebration to last long, as CM Punk could walk down to the ring and stare down his arch-nemesis to send the show off the air.

#3. The Judgment Day could help Finn Balor defeat Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe felt major friction within The Judgment Day last week when Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio had a heated argument. While Balor and Dom may have their differences, WWE RAW will be important for the faction.

Therefore, Balor and Dom must be on the same page, working towards a common goal. To keep the unity of The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom, accompanied by Carlito, could help The Prince in advancing to the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

The finish would give Balor a much-needed win and protect Seth Rollins in defeat. Furthermore, it would temporarily restore the unity of The Judgment Day.

#2. Rollins vs. Balor could end in a count-out on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor need to win desperately tonight, as a loss would cause significant damage. Therefore, the stakes are quite high, with each superstar having sufficient motivation to advance to the Men's Chamber.

Although Rollins and Balor have seen better days, both stars are well-established. Hence, Triple H might be inclined to book a non-finish to protect two of WWE RAW's top veterans.

The Visionary and The Prince could engage in a fierce battle at ringside, with the action spilling over the barricade. Since standard rules apply, the referee will count both men out and no clear winner will emerge.

#1. Aleister Black could make a stunning return to take over The Judgment Day

Malakai Black is reportedly done with AEW. The rumor mill indicates that WWE will likely become Black's new home. If that does happen, joining The Judgment Day would be an excellent creative decision.

Dominik Mysterio expressed the need for another member, much to Finn Balor's disapproval, resulting in a heated argument. The tension may prompt Dom to recruit a new leader.

Aleister Black could make a return to replace Balor and lead The Judgment Day into a darker era. There doesn’t need to be any physicality, as Black could ominously emerge at ringside in a hood, distracting Balor and allowing Rollins to take advantage.

After the match, Black could stand with the rest of The Judgment Day, revealing his true identity while Balor looks on in shock.

