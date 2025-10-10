4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Before Crown Jewel

WWE is all set and geared up to kick off Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event this Saturday, and fans are highly anticipating how things will turn out at the go-home show edition of Friday Night SmackDown.The blue brand tonight offers a stacked night, giving fans a glimpse of what might happen at PLE. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are advertised, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up ahead of their title vs. title bout, Tag Team Championship contest, Last Man Standing match, and more.In this article, we will examine four potential endings to the go-home show edition of SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel from Australia:#4. Tension is rising between the former WWE champion and Cody RhodesThe Crown Jewel Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is bound to be chaotic, with both superstars being two of the world champions of the promotion; neither could afford a clean defeat, as it would derail the hype for the losing titleholder.One of the most popular fan theories is that Randy Orton may finally turn heel on Rhodes, potentially kicking off their much-anticipated rivalry. The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown could see tensions rising between The Viper and The American Nightmare, which would raise the excitement among fans as Randy always glares at Cody's title, hinting at his true goal of getting the title.#3. The Vision attacks OrtonThe show could also feature Seth Rollins and his heel faction on the blue brand ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. To play mind-games with the American Nightmare ahead of their high-stakes bout, The Vision could use their heel antics to break Rhodes's will.The heel faction may target The Apex Predator and attack him brutally in the main event, taking away a strong ally from the Undisputed Champion before WWE Crown Jewel, ensuring that the latter would have no one looking his back. Rollins will have Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. The Viper brutally attacks and is #taken to medical care, making it a perfect cliffhanger#2. A glimpse of a new memberThere have been talks about The Vision adding more helping hands to the faction for a while now. The heel group would indeed need a backup, given that Bronson Reed is set to face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, going against Cody Rhodes.Aleister Black will face Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match. Paul Heyman could appear between their bout and corner The Dutchman, ultimately helping to win the bout. This could be a thrilling end for the blue brand.#1. Cody Rhodes's strong statementThe Vision stable may try their best to break The American Nightmare's will by targeting him and Randy Orton all night. However, the Undisputed Champion could still stand strong.Rhodes's unbreachable aura would once again shake, Seth Rollins' aura and force him to go against Paul Heyman's game plan and compromise himself, much like last week, where The Visionary took the Cross Rhodes while attempting his signature Stomp. This would again upset the Oracle, marking a suspenseful conclusion on WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel.