4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE SmackDown is loaded tonight with a packed line-up and match card. Two Elimination Chamber qualifiers and a massive title match have already been confirmed for the show.

Three behemoths in Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman will collide in a colossal Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifier. Naomi and US Women's Champion, Chelsea Green, will lock horns in another qualifying bout for the Women's Chamber match.

Lastly, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Title against Nia Jax in a huge and highly-anticipated championship bout. Furthermore, since it falls on Valentine's Day, the fans could be in for a treat.

On that note, let's look at four potential endings to SmackDown tonight.

#4. The WWE Women's Championship match night end in chaos as Charlotte Flair could interfere

SmackDown could mark the end of the Stratton-Jax saga with a clean finish, but Triple H may book an inconclusive or dirty finish to protect the WWE Women's Champion and The Irresistible Force.

Charlotte Flair will certainly have her eyes on the match since Flair has already exchanged words with Stratton. However, The Queen could ruin the bout by interfering during the closing moments of the title match.

Flair could brutally assault and take out Stratton, ending the match in disqualification and declaring her intentions. The shot of Flair holding the Women's Title to close the show will cause a stir.

#3. Damian Priest could book his Elimination Chamber spot by pinning a fallen Braun Strowman

Triple H is high on Damian Priest, as shown by his sling of wins over Finn Balor. Priest's push could continue on SmackDown as he could book his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber by winning the Triple Threat.

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have unfinished business, and the animosity will likely boil over control tonight. Their feud might cost both men a spot in the Men's chamber bout.

They could wreak havoc all over ringside, and at the climax, Fatu could Superplex Strowman, causing the ring to implode. Priest could capitalize and pin The Monster of All Monsters as Fatu is recovering.

#2. The Bloodline could help Jacob Fatu win the Triple Threat on SmackDown

The Triple Threat stipulation adds a special layer of intrigue because there are no disqualifications. Hence, Jacob Fatu will have The Bloodline, or Tama Tonga at the very least, watching his back during the bout.

Tonga and Solo Sikoa could help Fatu neutralize Strowman and Priest. In the process, The Samoan Werewolf could power his way into the Men's Elimination Chamber, where he could be the dark horse to win the match.

Fatu in the Chamber could produce some thrilling moments, especially if he is booked correctly. Eliminating him from the match would be a Herculean task.

#1. Solo Sikoa might attack Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare defeats The Miz

Last week, Cody Rhodes had a painful evening as he suffered a devastating Samoan Spike from the returning Solo Sikoa, who has set his sights on the WWE Championship again.

However, Sikoa wasn't the only person who had his eyes on Rhodes last SmackDown. The Miz attempted to manipulate The American Nightmare, trying to drive a wedge between Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The A-Lister could try his manipulation tactics again, but Rhodes could challenge him to a one-on-one match. The two veterans could collide in the main event of SmackDown.

Rhodes could prevail, but his celebration will be short-lived. Sikoa could jump on the WWE Champion again, laying out The American Nightmare with the Samoan Spike.

