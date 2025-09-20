4 potential endings to WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 - Shocking heel turn; The Rock coming back?

By Love Verma
Published Sep 20, 2025 09:28 GMT
Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza show.
Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will headline with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre locking horns in an Undisputed WWE Championship match. The Scotsman stood tall on the final episode of SmackDown and bashed The American Nightmare.

Now, with Rhodes and McIntyre main-eventing Wrestlepalooza, fans are curious about the ending of the premium live event. In this article, we will discuss four potential endings to the Indianapolis show.

#4. The Rock returns to shock the world & help Drew McIntyre

Over the past few months, the alliance of Drew McIntyre and The Rock has been highly anticipated by the audience, but it has yet to unfold. The Final Boss worked with McIntyre for the 'Project Rock,' which sparks the possibility of their association in WWE.

With The People's Champion no longer part of John Cena's heel-turn storyline, the Triple H creative regime might bring him back at Wrestlepalooza. Upon his comeback, The Great One might shock everyone and join forces with McIntyre.

Due to this, the Scotsman could dethrone Cody Rhodes and emerge as the new champion at the end of the forthcoming PLE.

#3. Cody Rhodes might defeat McIntyre clean to close the show

Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. Following this, McIntyre will be his first challenger, and it is unlikely that Rhodes will lose the title so soon.

Instead, the champion could defeat the former Royal Rumble winner clean at Wrestlepalooza and manage to retain his title.

#2. The American Nightmare turns heel and cheats to win

WWE has hinted at Cody Rhodes' heel turn in various instances. However, Wrestlepalooza might be the place where Rhodes may turn heel and cheat to score the victory.

Rhodes might employ some unethical tactics, similar to a low blow, and defeat Drew McIntyre, ultimately retaining the championship at the end of the show.

#1. Randy Orton shows his true colors at the end of WWE Wrestlepalooza

In the absence of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton was the one who stepped up against McIntyre. During this, The Scottish Warrior tried to provoke The Viper, but Orton still sided with his friend.

Meanwhile, at Wrestlepalooza, The Apex Predator may show his true colors when he launches an attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion in the post-match. The heel turn of The Legend Killer could be a perfect way to end the Indianapolis event.

With this villainous turn, WWE would set the stage for Orton vs. Rhodes' title showdown in the near future.

